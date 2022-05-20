This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 8,341 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 297 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Monroe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Monroe County stands at 377 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the St. Louis metro area, Monroe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Monroe County, IL 377 128 28,415 9,643 2 Franklin County, MO 363 373 25,153 25,852 3 St. Louis County, MO 335 3,341 22,859 228,288 4 Jersey County, IL 326 72 28,669 6,327 5 Macoupin County, IL 311 142 28,441 13,003 6 Warren County, MO 301 102 24,183 8,200 7 Clinton County, IL 300 113 32,080 12,071 8 Madison County, IL 298 793 27,021 71,786 9 Jefferson County, MO 292 653 24,403 54,493 10 St. Clair County, IL 278 732 24,653 64,951 11 St. Louis City, MO 251 780 18,662 58,089 12 Lincoln County, MO 248 138 27,333 15,187 13 St. Charles County, MO 241 938 24,538 95,696 14 Bond County, IL 185 31 26,185 4,376 15 Calhoun County, IL 103 5 31,659 1,538

