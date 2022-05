Through the first month-plus of the season, the most common line of praise we heard about the Yankees was how dominant the relievers had been. All of a sudden, the Yankees bullpen isn’t as bulletproof as it appeared even two weeks ago. With Chad Green done for the year needing Tommy John surgery and Aroldis Chapman unplayable in high leverage situations while he deals with Achilles tendonitis, reliever depth is starting to look thin. But the most worrying aspect of the bullpen has been the complete and utter regression of Jonathan Loáisiga from the team’s best reliever last year to a barrel-finding blowup waiting to happen this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO