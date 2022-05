Police are hoping for the break they need to solve a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Puna. According to Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hilo Criminal Investigations Section, evidence so far indicates that the victim, 36-year-old Junio Resun of Nanawale Estates, was shot at the location his body was found, Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Avenue, in the subdivision off Highway 132 near Pahoa.

PAHOA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO