Commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee with some regal merchandise

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Queen recently turned 96 and this birthday milestone will soon be followed by a four-day jubilee weekend in June, marking 70 years of Her Majesty on the throne.

Being the longest-serving British monarch in history since 2015, Queen Elizabeth II will be the first royal to reach this landmark – meaning there is much cause for celebration.

The bank holiday weekend will take place between 2-5 June and many among us will be commemorating the occasion with memorabilia and merchandise.

Outside the naff mugs and fridge magnets found in royal tourist shops, there’s a wealth of lovely merch to mark the occasion – from silk scarves and picnic cool bags to fun prints, tea towels and even a Barbie immortalisation .

Souvenirs from the 1953 coronation have since become family heirlooms and if you’re looking for a piece of merch that will be cherished for years to come, we’ve rounded up some of the best bits of memorabilia to shop ahead of the jubilee.

Cath Kidston jubilee Queen placement made in England side plate: £12, Cathkidston.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRDnD_0fkblGOc00

From a brand that’s loved for its quaint motifs and floral prints, this pretty Cath Kidston side plate put its own twist on the Queen’s 70 year reign, adorned with an illustration of her Majesty, a pattern of the crown jewels and her years with the crown. Whether you’re planning on displaying it on the wall or using it at a celebratroy dinner, this looks to be a lovely keepsake. It’s also dishwasher and microwave freindly which is handy.

Harrods small Queen’s platinum jubilee shopper bag: £30, Harrods.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpMis_0fkblGOc00

If you’re looking to add a little bit of regal glam to your day to day, this navy blue shopper bag from Harrods really fits the bill. The fabric is made up of 65 per cent recycled cotton and the bag features a practical magnetic close. The design includes a crown, of course, emblazoned across a delicate motif of the Royal Cypher. This limited edition accessory is a lovely, subtle nod to the her Majesty’s reign.

George at Asda jubilee white royal corgi graphic t-shirt: £15, Asda.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQIug_0fkblGOc00

It’s no secret that The Queen loves corgis, and this fun T-shirt celebrates the jubilee with an image of one wearing a miniature canine crown. Available in sizes S-XXL, the short-sleeved cotton crew neck is a commemorative buy for both dog fans and royalists alike. Wave the royal flag in a white tee, whether you pair it with trainers or a tiara.

John Lewis & Partners Queen’s platinum jubilee bunting tote bag: £5, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHx3u_0fkblGOc00

This cute jubilee-themed canvas tote bag is 100 per cent cotton and features a bright bunting design. The roomy 42cm x 38cm size will come in handy for shopping, as well as carrying all your bits and bobs. Celebrate the special occasion with a royal souvenir that’s suitable for everyday use.

The platinum jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p brilliant uncirculated coin: £7, Royalmint.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLvgI_0fkblGOc00

Of course, The Royal Mint has a range of keepsake coins for the occasion. In fact, it has struck every UK coin with a nod to The Queen’s reign, making one of the largest coin collections to date. A core part of the collection though is the 50p coin, the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event, featuring a bold, graphic print by the design agency Osborne Ross on one side and the platinum jubilee portrait on the reverse.

Fortnum & Mason Silken Favours jubilee silk print scarf: £150, Fornumandmason.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAxnt_0fkblGOc00

Designed by Silken Favour’s creative director Victoria Murdoch for the platinum jubilee, this scarf is crafted exclusively for Fortnum & Mason. Made from the smoothest of silk, the brightly coloured design depicts wild and mythical creatures, including a unicorn and a lion, alongside bees, crowns, butterflies, roses and more. Bold and beautiful, it’s a luxurious homage to the Queen. Sign up with your email to be notified when the scarf is back in stock.

Whitley Neill gin: £25, Morrisons.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDiQE_0fkblGOc00

With a limited edition platinum coloured bottle for the platinum jubilee, Whitley Neill has paired the baobab tree logo alongside the Union Jack to symbolise both the brand’s British heritage and its South African inspiration. Juniper, cocoa, lemons, pepper and floral aromas are all blended into this dry gin, and, in an extra nod to Her Majesty, the 500l pot in which it was distilled in the City of London Distillery was also called Elizabeth back in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth platinum jubilee portrait plate: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG3Rd_0fkblGOc00

A lovely (and affordable) souvenir to commemorate the occasion, this ceramic plate boasts a silver finish with a portrait of the Queen serving as the centrepiece. In the portrait, Her Majesty is pictured wearing the State Diadem crown – the most recognisable of crowns as it appears on postage stamps and coins.

M&S British strawberry gin liqueur: £16, Marksandspencer.com – in-store only

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7mW0_0fkblGOc00

Hitting shelves in time for the bank holiday celebrations, M&S has dropped a Jubilee-themed gin liqueur that’s perfect for picnics. The strawberry flavoured tipple is almost too pretty to open, coming bottled in a globe that nods to the royal occasion with the red, white and blue bunting decoration. Infused with locally grown strawberries, the 20 per cent ABV liqueur balances the fresh and fruity base with subtle juniper notes; serve on the rocks or mix up a summery cocktail. Available in-store only.

Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II platinum jubilee doll: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QLQN_0fkblGOc00

Perhaps one of the more unexpected homages, Mattel has unveiled a limited-edition Queen Barbie doll to mark the platinum jubilee and celebrate our monarch’s 96th birthday. Fitted with an elegant ivory gown, complete with a blue sash with decorations of order, the royal ensemble is finished with a tiara that is said to be based on Queen Mary’s fringe tiara – which is the same crown she wore for her wedding to Prince Philip. Owing to high demand, the Barbie is currently sold out, but Amazon hopes to restock. Check back here for updates.

Eleanor Bowmer God Save the Queen 2022 platinum jubilee print: £17, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIEhV_0fkblGOc00

A fun and contemporary take on royal merchandise, we love the boldness of this Eleanor Bowmer print. The blue “God Save the Queen” typology contrasts with the Union Jack flags set on a bright pink background, helping to create a striking piece of wall art. The print comes unframed and is available in a range of sizes, from A4 to A1.

M&S platinum jubilee cocktail party picnic bag: £50, Marksandspencer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479xNg_0fkblGOc00

Elevate your jubilee picnic with M&S’s new cocktail party bag. For just £50, you’ll find G+T, mojito, cosmopolitan, pina colada and bramble cans, as well as limited-edition prosecco and elderflower presse. There’s also jubilee napkins, paper straws and a red, white and blue striped handled cool bag that will be re-used for years to come.

Emma Bridgewater Queen’s platinum jubilee 1/2 pint mug: £22, Emmabridgewater.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCMl2_0fkblGOc00

Whether a treat to yourself or a commemorative gift to the tea-lover in your life, this Emma Bridgewater mug is a lovely and traditional souvenir. Part of the homeware brand’s platinum jubilee range, the lion and unicorn design is reminiscent of 20th-century Royal memorabilia – and it’s sure to be a future family heirloom.

Fortnum & Mason the jubilee picnic cool bag: £130, Fortnumandmason.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei0hk_0fkblGOc00

If we’re blessed with the weather, the long bank holiday weekend in June is the perfect time to get together with family and friends for a picnic. Luckily for us, Fortnum & Mason has marked the jubilee occasion with the launch of a very special picnic cool bag. From scotch eggs, olives, crackers and cheeses to bottles of prosecco and platinum jubilee blend tea, it’s a feast fit for a Queen.

Aldi infusionist strawberry and mint gin liqueur: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 16 May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yG1iI_0fkblGOc00

Aldi has two new limited-edition jubilee gins on the way, ready to toast the occasion with an oh-so-British tipple, at a very reasonable price. Made from British strawberries and infused with mint and silver flakes for an added touch of regal glamour, this gin liqueur is sure to go down a treat. And for those after something sweeter, the infusionist eton mess gin liqueur (£8.99, Aldi.co.uk) will be dropping on 26 May too.

For more info on both bottles take a look at our explainer.

