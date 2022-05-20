ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford will be on ‘max power’ against Leeds, Thomas Frank insists

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
 5 days ago

Thomas Frank has warned relegation-threatened Leeds United his Brentford side will go full throttle for victory on Sunday.

The Dane has no intention of easing up for the season’s final game despite the Bees having long since guaranteed their Premier League status.

That could be bad news for Leeds, who head to the Brentford Community Stadium in the bottom three and needing to better Burnley’s result against Newcastle to avoid the drop.

“The players train very hard, and I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas and not going max power on Sunday,” said Frank.

“There can be that little bit of freedom but when you cross that line you go into match mode and want to win.

“I know we will focus on trying to win it, as we have done any other game. We have a chance to go top 10 so we will do that. We will come with everything.”

A top-half finish would crown an impressive first top-flight season at Brentford for 74 years.

Frank, who guided the club to promotion from the Championship last year, is looking forward to a celebratory day with supporters.

He said: “I think our fans will be on it. In many ways it has been a remarkable season for us. There has been a lot to celebrate and now they need to cheer us on for the last time this season.

“I am pretty sure they can’t wait. Hopefully we can give them a good performance. I think this is one of the reasons we love football, because it means so much to people.

“Brentford fans will be ready to celebrate and have a party on Sunday. Hopefully, we can give them one last performance.”

It has been a tough season for Leeds, their second since returning to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa, the inspirational manager who led them back from the second tier, was sacked in February but his replacement Jesse Marsch has been unable to pull them away from trouble.

Bielsa’s dismissal was not a popular one with supporters and Frank admits he remains a big admirer of the veteran Argentinian.

He said: “Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play is very aggressive and pressing-orientated, but when they play on the ball, they play extremely quick.

“A lot of other teams have similar styles of play, but it is more on the defensive side of play where there is a lot of man-marking. I haven’t seen any other manager doing it like Bielsa and that’s why he’s a big inspiration for both me, and a lot of other coaches across the world.

“Jesse Marsch still wants to press and combine but it is a little bit more zonal. They wait a little bit more now for the right moment and then they go.”

Related
Jose Mourinho toasts Roma’s success in first Europa Conference League final

Jose Mourinho insisted “winning is very difficult” as Roma beat Feyenoord to clinch the inaugural Europa Conference League title in Tirana.Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, firing home from his side’s first chance in the 32nd minute as Mourinho’s men sealed their first silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.“Winning is very difficult. You need many ingredients,” Mourinho said in the post-match press conference.Grazie Roma 🫶🥹#ASRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/mLmyT4ADEf— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 25, 2022“Our team has played 55 games. We reached the final being tired, but we worked on it, kept it hidden. This is a fantastic...
UEFA
Nicolo Zaniolo scores as Roma beat Feyenoord to win Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho has guided AS Roma to their first-ever Uefa competition triumph, with the Italian side beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final of the Europa Conference League in Tirana.Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, with the Dutch side twice seeing efforts rebound off the woodwork in the second half.The Italian attacking midfielder fired home from his side’s first chance in the 32nd minute as Jose Mourinho’s men sealed their first silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.It proved a typical Mourinho-style triumph as Roma sat deep and soaked up plenty of pressure before cruising through the second half...
UEFA
FA on ‘high alert’ to avoid crowd trouble on England trip to Germany in June

The Football Association are sending a high-security operation to Munich next month, amid concerns that a rise in anti-social behaviour will see unrest around England’s Nations League against Germany, and potentially see another home game played behind closed doors due to a Uefa suspended sentence.Since the match is the first away game accessible to supporters since Czech Republic in October 2019, and comes the night after the anniversary of D-Day, there is “high alert” within the federation about a resumption of trouble.The issue had been a growing concern in the years before the pandemic, but the rise in recent incidents...
UEFA
Roma vs Feyenoord LIVE: Europa Conference League final result, final score and reaction tonight

Jose Mourinho has guided AS Roma to their first-ever Uefa competition triumph, with the Italian side beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final of the Europa Conference League in Tirana.Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, with the Dutch side twice seeing efforts rebound off the woodwork in the second half. The Italian attacking midfielder fired home from his side’s first chance in the 32nd minute as Jose Mourinho’s men sealed their first silverware since the 2008 Coppa Italia.It proved a typical Mourinho-style triumph as Roma sat deep and soaked up plenty of pressure before cruising through the second half with the minimum of fuss. The Dutch side, who last won the Uefa Cup in 2002, dominated the early possession but failed to create any meaningful chances and were punished when Zaniolo chested down a cross from Roger Ibanez and put his side in front. Follow the Europa Conference League final match reaction below:
UEFA
Marcelo Bielsa
Thomas Frank
Jesse Marsch
Andre Esterhuizen honoured to win players’ player of the year award

Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen has won the Rugby Players’ Association players’ player of the year award.Esterhuizen polled the highest number of votes from his fellow professionals, having enjoyed an outstanding season during Quins’ bid to defend the Gallagher Premiership title.The South African has proved a pivotal figure in them reaching next month’s play-offs, when they will meet Leicester or Saracens.“It is an incredible honour to win this award and for it to be voted by all the players and teams that I’ve played with and against makes it even more special,” Esterhuizen said.Leicester and England full-back Freddie Steward, meanwhile, claimed...
RUGBY
The Independent

