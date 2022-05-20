How to watch PGA Championship online and on TV in the UK today

The PGA Championship continues on Friday with Rory McIlroy starting the second day of play with a one-shot lead after setting the early pace.

McIlroy finally found the fast start he has been craving in a major to leave playing partner Tiger Woods trailing in his wake

Since winning the last of his four majors in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his latest effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.

But, perhaps inspired by being paired with Woods and Jordan Spieth – who is chasing the career grand slam in Tulsa – it was a different story on the opening day at Southern Hills, where Woods won the 13th of his 15 majors in 2007.

But can McIlroy keep it up and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard after day one

-5

Rory McIlroy

-4

Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge

-3

Matt Kuchar, Abraham Ancer,

-2 (selected)

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

-1 (selected)

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas