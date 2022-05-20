What time does PGA Championship start today?

Rory McIlroy will look for more of the same when he tees off on day two of the PGA Championship , after carding an opening round of 65 to take an early lead in Tulsa. “It was a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy, who made four birdies in a row on his front nine to finally find the fast start he had been looking for in a major.

“I’ve been playing well coming in here. I’ve been carrying some good form. Obviously I took a lot from that last round at Augusta (64), played well at the Wells Fargo there and played good in the practice rounds earlier this week.

“I think when your game is feeling like that, it’s just a matter of going out there and really sticking to your game plan, executing as well as you possibly can, and just sort of staying in your own little world. I did that really well today.

“It is a great start but I’m not getting ahead of myself. I did pretty much everything you need to do out there and I’m going to have to keep doing the same the next three days.”

McIlroy will look to build on his fast start on day two on Friday, but how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Leaderboard after day one

-5

Rory McIlroy

-4

Will Zalatoris, Tom Hoge

-3

Matt Kuchar, Abraham Ancer,

-2 (selected)

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith

-1 (selected)

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas