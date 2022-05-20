ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Aston Martin deliver radical upgrades for Spanish Grand Prix

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvxXG_0fkbl8Q300

Aston Martin have unveiled a radically different car ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as the team desperately look to address their performance issues this season.

The team are second bottom in the drivers standings after five races of the season and promised upgrades ahead of the return to the Circuit de Catalunya.

Aston Martin mechanics were seen working in the paddock as rival teams noted a completely different design on the car expected to be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in Barcelona.

Of the changes, Aston Martin have altered their sidepod design and have brought in a new floor, while changes have also been made to the rear wing and radiators in an attempt to fix their problems with ‘porpoising’.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo are also expected to unveil major upgrade packages ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, which will be followed in quick succession by the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

Earlier this season, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed “continuos development” was planned to bridge the gap to the midfield pack.

”It is important to keep the development alive,” he said. “We have three main points we are working on. One is aero, the most important one. Second is car weight, very important as well.

“And the third is how we can provide better feedback [from the car] to our drivers that goes into the suspension, into the steering, these kinds of things, the set-up of the car.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Sebastian Vettel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Grand Prix#Monaco Grand Prix#Barcelona#The Circuit De Catalunya#Mclaren
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy