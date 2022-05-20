ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Times Rich List 2022: UK has record number of billionaires

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
 5 days ago

The UK has a record total of 177 billionaires , according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022.

The figure is up by six from the previous annual ranking of the country’s most affluent.

The total wealth of the UK’s billionaires has also jumped to a record high, according to the latest Rich List .

In 2022, this stood at £653bn. This was compared to £597.3bn the year before and £490.7bn before that.

The Sunday Times also found the wealth of the this year’s top 250 richest in the UK was more than the combined wealth of the top 1,000 entries five years ago.

Richard Burgon, a Labour MP who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, called for a “wealth tax on the super-rich” in light of the latest findings.

The new Rich List was topped by Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family, with a net worth of £28.472bn - the highest in the list’s 34-year history. Their wealth comes from a range of sources, including oil, finance, IT and property.

In second place was entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and his family with a net worth of £23bn. This was up by £6.7bn from the year before, when they earned fourth place.

Ukrainian-born business magnate Sir Leonard Blavatnik with £20bn and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and his family with £17bn were also among the top entries.

Checkout.com’s 41-year-old founder Guillaume Pousaz jumped from 33rd to fifth place in this list with a net worth of just under £19.3bn.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2022 also saw Rishi Sunak become the first frontline politician to receive a mention . The UK chancellor and his wife, Akshata Murty , made it into the list with their £730m fortune.

It comes after the pair faced scrutiny over a non-domicile status held by his wife - revealed by The Independent - to save on her tax bill. Ms Murty - the daughter of one of India’s richest men - agreed to pay all UK tax on foreign earnings after the disclosure.

The Independent

Sue Gray report: Fury in Whitehall as senior officials escape Partygate punishment

Sue Gray’s report has triggered a fresh wave of fury among officials in Whitehall, outraged at the lack of punishment for senior civil servants.A host of officials told The Independent that Ms Gray’s lack of recommendations for disciplinary actions has left them unable to clean up the civil service’s reputation.“Simon, Martin, Helen and others have brought the service into disrepute,” a senior Whitehall source said.Simon Case, the UK’s most senior official, attended gatherings near his office and the birthday party for which the chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson were both fined. He did not receive a fine...
U.K.
The Independent

Nottingham maternity scandal: Government rejected proposed inquiry chair as ‘too independent,’ claims Jeremy Hunt

The former helath secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed the government snubbed bereaved families’ requests for Donna Ockenden to chair a review into maternity services in Nottingham as she is “too independent”.Hundreds of families involved in the Nottingham maternity scandal review have called for Ms Ockenden, chair of the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry, to take over the investigation.NHS England had attempted to appoint a former healthcare leader, Julie Dent to chair the review. However, following pressure from families not to accept, Ms Dent announced shortly after she would be declining the role.Following the families’ calls for Ms Ockenden, Mr Hunt, chair...
U.K.
The Independent

MoD contractors drop standards and ‘squeeze’ workers to increase profits

The Ministry of Defence is being urged to review its practice of outsourcing services after MPs complained that contractors drop standards and “squeeze” workers to increase profits.The Defence Committee said outsourcing appeared to be the default position, with little consideration given to providing services in-house.The MoD was not always willing to step in and enforce expected standards, said the committee, adding it was “an absurd state of affairs” that the Ministry was not allowed to look at a contractor’s previous performance when assessing a bid, a state of affairs that needs to be “rectified immediately”.Defence Fire and Rescue was given...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Johnson to pay tribute to ‘remarkable’ Queen in address to Parliament

The Prime Minister will pay tribute to the “remarkable” Queen in an address to Parliament ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Boris Johnson will say that the Queen’s length of service and dedication to duty are “without parallel”.It comes as the nation prepares to celebrate the Jubilee over the June bank holiday.The four-day bank holiday weekend will see a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.Mr Johnson will make his tribute to the Queen while proposing a Humble Address in Parliament.He will say: “Today we pay tribute to a head of...
U.K.
