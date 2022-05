Receive enhanced performance with the Amazon All-new Fire 7 tablet. It features a 30% faster quad-core processor compared to the Fire 7 9th generation for more responsive playback and gameplay. This tablet also offers a generous 10-hour battery life, which is a 40% increase from the previous edition. Moreover, this Amazon tablet offers up to 1 TB of expandable storage with microSD connectivity for more space for downloading content to watch on the go. It’s also available with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage to accommodate your needs. All the while, its sleek and sturdy case protects the sides and transforms into a stand for hands-free viewing. In fact, it accommodates both landscape and portrait orientations. Furthermore, this gadget features a 7″ display with 1,024 by 600 resolution and 171 ppi for exceptional quality. Finally, it’s equipped with 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.

