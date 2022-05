Memorial Day, for many, is a day to get together with friends and family for a barbecue. The pools get unveiled, and it is almost like an unofficial start to summer. Let us not forget; however, that for many, this day is sacred. The whole point of Memorial Day is to mourn and celebrate the US military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces. The Hyde Park Education Foundation is doing a phenomenal job to bring back a beautiful Memorial Day event that both celebrates our armed forces and unites us a community.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO