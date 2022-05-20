ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine spring wheat sowing 98% complete, ministry says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the sowing of spring wheat for the 2022 harvest and the overall rate of this year's spring crop sowing is 25% lower than at the same...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (April) (May) 22/avera ge* Total wheat 5.82 5.74 5.69 -2.1 +1.4 - soft wheat 6.04 5.95 5.89 -2.5 +0.9 - durum wheat 3.54 3.55 3.61 +2.1 +2.7 Total barley 5.08 4.97 4.89 -3.7 +1.0 - spring barley 4.21 4.31 4.18 -0.8 +1.2 - winter barley 6.09 5.79 5.78 -5.1 +0.5 Grain maize 7.94 7.91 7.92 -0.3 +0.6 Rye 4.17 4.11 4.10 -1.6 +5.3 Triticale 4.42 4.34 4.29 -2.8 +2.4 Rapeseed 3.19 3.19 3.17 -0.5 +3.2 Potato N/A 34.4 35.9 N/A +5.9 Sugar beet N/A 77.8 78.0 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.34 2.38 2.39 +1.9 +2.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.4 +3.4 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global prices, exports slow down

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week following higher wheat prices in Paris, analysts said on Monday, adding that the country's exports continued to slow down due to seasonal factors. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from Black Sea ports were at $395-405 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $10 from a week earlier, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. IKAR, another consultancy, said that the price rose by $20 to $410 per tonne, but there were no deals signed. Russia exported 300,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 330,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. The consultancy expects Russia's May wheat exports at 800,000 tonnes, down from 2.2 million tonnes in April as the state export quota is being depleted. In the domestic market, prices fell due to the stronger rouble currency, muted demand from exporters and domestic consumers, as well as rising supply from farmers who liquidate their grain stocks ahead of the new crop. Spring grains were planted on 16.8 million hectares as of May 17 vs 17.0 million hectares a year ago as the sowing started to lag in Russia's Volga region, Sovecon said. Ample rains are expected in many wheat producing regions of Russia this week, including the southern Rostov region which has been dry recently. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,375 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($258.40) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 39,175 rbls/t -1,475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 106,025 rbls/t -5,675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 50,500 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,950-2,050/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,890/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $988.8/t +$28 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 59.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China clears way for Brazilian corn imports to fill Ukraine gap

(Releads, adds comments, background throughout) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority finalised an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn to replace imports from Ukraine. Similar agreements covering imports of soy protein and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking ways to get grain and vegetable oils out of the country by breaking a months-long blockade of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by the Russian navy and moving more by land. The war, together with Western sanctions against Russia,...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday on a slower pace of spring wheat planting and concerns over yield for the winter crop in the United States, while soybeans and corn eased amid falling crude oil prices. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil sugarcane crushing falls short of estimates in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing missed market expectations in the first half of May, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, as the 2022/23 season picks up pace but remains delayed from a year earlier. Crushing reached 34.37 million tonnes in early May,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-21 cents, corn rises 3-4 cents, soybeans 2-4 cents higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying, pull corn higher; soy weak

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, snapping a three session losing streak on a round of bargain buying as traders waited for the latest assessment about crop health. "It is just a bounce back from the bashing it took last week," said Tom Fritz, commodity...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn drops to six-week low; wheat, soybeans also weak

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 2.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said. "This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall for fourth time in five sessions

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on expectations that the harvest in the northern hemisphere in the coming weeks will provide relief to tight global balance sheets in the short term, traders said. * Wheat futures have fallen in four of the past five sessions. * Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 35-1/4 cents to settle at $11.54-3/4 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average. Technical support was noted at its 20-day moving average, a level it has not dropped below in two weeks. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 39-1/2 cents at $12.37 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures shed 21-1/4 cents to $12.77-1/4 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL

