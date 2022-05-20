ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLANE VANDALIZED ONE MONTH AFTER BEING PLACED IN GORGE

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--Vandalism could result in a fence being placed around an airplane that was placed at the...

Kathy St Clair
5d ago

It is sad that we have to take donations up to place a fence around such an awesome piece of history. This is simply due to some people...either young or old..not being taught to respect others property. What they vandalized was a awesome piece of history. Something they might not of liked..but if that was the case then why go there at all? Having no respect for yourself is onething, But having no respect for the Men and Women who fought to save this country is another. Being A VETERAN IS A HONOR and ONE I AM PROUD OF

