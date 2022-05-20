PLANE VANDALIZED ONE MONTH AFTER BEING PLACED IN GORGE

(Connersville, IN)--Details of a tragic incident that occurred last Friday in Connersville were released Monday. At just before 9 o’clock that night, first responders were sent to a home in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue on the report of a possible drowning. Officers arrived and found a two-year-old girl unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted and the toddler was sent to Reid-Connersville where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released. Investigators say there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

