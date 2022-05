(Wayne County, IN)--The number of people who have dropped out of Wayne County’s workforce has skyrocketed in the last month. According to new figures from the state’s Department of Workforce Development, 494 people have dropped out of the workforce since this time last month. 768 people have dropped out since this time last year. But this may be the most eye-opening statistic of all…only 42% of Wayne County’s population is currently working and is supporting the 58% who are not. That’s residents of all ages. 72% of Wayne County residents in the traditional working ages between 18 and 65 are working.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO