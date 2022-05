HAMPDEN - The Hampden Garden Club is looking for plant donations for their annual plant sale to be held on Monday, May 30, 8 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day at Academy Hall on Main Street. If necessary, club members will dig up the plants and pot them for the sale. For more information or to donate call Deb Mahoney at 413-566-0239. Money raised goes toward scholarships.

HAMPDEN, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO