Getting Away: Texas Travelers Buck High Prices

Soaring inflation and record high gas prices are not keeping Texans from taking to the roads and skies. AAA estimates 3.2 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles over the Memorial Day travel period, an 8% increase from last year and just 8% shy of the last pre-pandemic Memorial Day in 2019. This year's numbers include a 25% increase in air travel, and a 201% rise in bus/train/cruise travel, which plummeted the last two years during the pandemic.

Of those 3.2 million traveling Texans, the vast majority---nearly 89%---will go by automobile, which is somewhat surprising considering current gas prices. But AAA spokesman Joshua Zuber says this is in line with past trends. "Traditionally, we've seen no immediate or direct impact on travel when gas prices get higher, but rather folks tend to modify their trip," he tells KTRH. "That might mean staying closer to home, not eating out as often or eating at cheaper places, or finding cheaper accommodations like staying with family or friends."

Nevertheless, this year's numbers did show a slight uptick in the percentage of Texans traveling by air as opposed to by car. "They may be looking at the cost of driving (on a long trip), and perhaps a flight may not seem as expensive," says Zuber. "Or perhaps it's just worth the extra money to fly, because it is so much more to fill up their tanks."

Whether traveling by car or airplane, Texans should expect delays and heavy traffic heading into next weekend. That starts at the airports, which are heading into the peak summer travel season . "If you haven't been to either one of our Houston airports lately, they are BUSY," says Zuber. "I'm talking about just getting into the parking lot, picking someone up or dropping them off...lines are a lot longer, so give yourself some extra time going to the airport."

Overall, this year's travel numbers are close to pre-pandemic norms. "We've got a lot of pent-up demand for travel, and folks appear to be anxious to get out there and enjoy," says Zuber.