Early Voting Wraps Up Ahead of Texas Primary Runoffs

Early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary runoff elections ends Friday evening.

If turnout is any indication, Texas Republicans are much more excited about November than Democrats.

"A little more enthusiasm statewide on the Republican side, particularly related to the attorney general's race where you have two well-funded campaigns, that of Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush combined spending in the five-to-seven million range over the past month," says Rice University's Mark Jones.

That, and the GOP race for Harris County judge, should boost turnout for all down ballot races.

"Between the problems with the Biden administration and the problems Lina Hidalgo is having in her own administration, she now is potentially beatable," says Jones.

"That adds an extra level of competition to that Republican race because now they're really competing to potentially be the next Harris County judge."

Houston voters also will fill the vacancy left by state Rep. Jim Murphy.

"District 133, that's the Memorial area, you have Shelly Barineau versus Mano Deayala. It's more like a Memorial High School student body election in some ways."

With all the problems plaguing the local elections office, Jones urges voters to cast their ballot before polls close at 7pm Friday.