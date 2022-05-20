ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, NY

Ashville man charged with DWI after crash

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

An Ashville man is facing DWI after a crash on Hoag Road in the...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Facing Charges from Altercation

A Frewsburg man was arrested on charges stemming from an investigation into a reported altercation Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed location in Frewsburg at about 4:00 PM and found that 32-year-old Brandon Dubois had allegedly physically harassed and damaged someone's property during the incident. Dubois was charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He will answer the charges in Carroll Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by State Police.
FREWSBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State trooper injured after patrol vehicle is rear-ended on Thruway

A State trooper suffered minor injuries when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind on the State Thruway Tuesday afternoon. State Police are investigating the crash that occurred in the eastbound lane around 2:30 pm in the town of Hamburg. Trooper Kenneth Filipski was able to stop his patrol vehicle on the left shoulder, while the other vehicle came to rest in the median. Filipski was treated at the Erie County Medical Center for minor injuries. The other driver, 25-year-old Carlos Cruz-Rivera of Youngstown, Ohio, declined medical treatment at the scene. He is facing several vehicle and traffic violations.
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Disorderly Person at Southside Address

A report of a disorderly person at an address on Jamestown's south side late Monday night resulted in an arrest. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 11:15 PM and located 24-year-old Allen Gunari. in front of the residence, allegedly making threats. Gunari was taken into custody after a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Ashville, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced In Home Break-In, Vehicle Theft Case

MAYVILLE – A City of Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with home break-in and vehicle theft. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 28-year-old Cody DiDomenico was convicted of felony grand larceny and felony attempted burglary in connection with a residential burglary in May 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Batavian

Three-vehicle accident reported on Lewiston Road

A three-vehicle accident, believed to be with injuries, is reported at Lewiston Road and Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia. A camper has rolled over and a person is believed to be trapped. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: The location is in Oakfield's district. Oakfield...
BATAVIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Angola man faces several charges after Villenova burglary

An Angola man is facing several charges after a report of burglary on Ball Hill Road in the town of Villenova early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation determined that 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy allegedly entered the residence by breaking in a door. He is also accused of damaging windows, cabinets and other household items once inside. When he was confronted by the homeowners, Kennedy allegedly attacked them by kicking and pushing them to the floor. Deputies have charged Kennedy with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 2nd, reckless endangerment of property and two counts of harassment. Kennedy was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ANGOLA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Angola Man Jailed Following Early Morning Burglary Monday

VILLENOVA – A 30-year-old Angola man is behind bars and facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary of a Town of Villenova residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported unwanted and disorderly person around 6 a.m. Monday on Ball Hill Road. Following an...
ANGOLA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man faces drug possession charges

A Jamestown man is facing drug possession charges after a report of two suspicious persons on the back porch of a residence in the village of Falconer. State troopers and Ellicott Town Police officers responded to the call on Sunday and located 37-year-old Eric Lundsten. They were unable to locate the second individual. Troopers say Lundsten allegedly drove to the residence on a suspended license and he was in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, two loaded needles containing heroin and a digital scale containing drug residue. Lundsten has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. He was processed at SP Jamestown and issued tickets.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced for Grand Larceny and Attempted Burglary

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to state prison after he was convicted of two felony charges, including a violent felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Cody DiDomenico was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years for 4th-degree grand larceny, plus three years for 2nd-degree attempted burglary. Schmidt adds that DiDomenico also received five years of parole supervision. On May 9, 2021, DiDomenico was caught stealing property from a victim's house. After posting bail, he was caught stealing another victim's car on July 12th, and he was charged with another felony offense. The Jamestown Police Department and Ellicott Police Department investigated the respective cases.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBN

Man arrested following road rage incident on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who reports said told police he rammed his car into another at a West Side gas station because he felt threatened when the driver pulled a gun during a traffic dispute is now in the Mahoning County jail. James Koehn, 40, is in the Mahoning County jail on […]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man accused of assaulting man using paintball gun

An investigation into an assault on West Third Street in Jamestown early Monday morning led to an arrest. Jamestown Police say an investigation into the incident shortly after 2 am determined that 45-year-old Grant Monroe allegedly shot a victim multiple times in a face using a paintball gun containing hardened projectiles. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua with serious injuries to his face. Officers were able to locate Monroe a short time later. He was transported to the City Jail on charges of 1st-degree assault and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man facing multiple charges after altercation

An investigation into a report of an altercation on Jamestown Street in the village of Sinclairville Sunday afternoon led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 19-year-old Raymond Fuller of Sinclairville allegedly got into a verbal argument with two others inside a residence. He is accused of displaying a knife and allegedly held it against the throat one of the persons, threatening to kill the individual. Deputies say Fuller then left the residence and proceeded to damage property at a nearby building. Fuller was located a short distance away with deputies taking him into custody. Fuller is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment 2nd, menacing 2nd, amd two counts of aggravated harassment. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Panama Woman Accused of Using Coffee Mug in Domestic Dispute

State Police charged a Panama woman with a felony count of 3rd-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into a domestic dispute that occurred Friday morning. Troopers say 32-year-old Kristin Parks and the victim were involved in an argument, during which time the victim tried to leave in his vehicle. Parks allegedly blocked the vehicle from leaving, threw hot coffee onto the hood and struck the driver side window of the vehicle with the coffee mug, causing the window to shatter. Parks was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
PANAMA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Traffic stop led to Celoron man's arrest on drug and weapons charges

A Celoron man faces drug and weapons possession charges after a traffic stop over the weekend on Jamestown's west side. Jamestown Police say they pulled over 23-year-old Johnathan DeJesus-Godineaux in the area of West 3rd and Lafayette streets around 2 am Saturday after he nearly struck a marked JPD patrol car. Officers say they initially found that DeJesus-Godineaux was driving without a license and then found him in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. A further search of the vehicle turned up more than 12 ounces of meth, a digital scale, drug packaging material, a loaded 9 mm handgun, and a set of metal knuckles. DeJesus-Godineaux is a convicted felon and possessed the gun illegally. He was arraigned on several charges in Jamestown City Court, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail pending further court action. Those charges include 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CELORON, NY

