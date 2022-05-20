Ashville man charged with DWI after crash

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to state prison after he was convicted of two felony charges, including a violent felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Cody DiDomenico was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years for 4th-degree grand larceny, plus three years for 2nd-degree attempted burglary. Schmidt adds that DiDomenico also received five years of parole supervision. On May 9, 2021, DiDomenico was caught stealing property from a victim's house. After posting bail, he was caught stealing another victim's car on July 12th, and he was charged with another felony offense. The Jamestown Police Department and Ellicott Police Department investigated the respective cases.
