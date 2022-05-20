ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast 10 cast bringing back Scott Eastwood

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Eastwood, of Fate of the Furious fame, is coming back to the tire burning franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is officially returning to the Fast and Furious family in the upcoming action movie Fast 10 – reprising his role as Little Nobody. Eastwood first...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Film Star
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Matthew McConaughey wants his “least favourite word” removed from the dictionary

Alright, alright, alright, listen up everybody: Matthew McConaughey really wants us all to stop using his “least favourite word.”. The iconic Hollywood actor and beloved Lincoln car salesman posted a short video with a powerful message on social media this week. The post came up accompanied with the peculiar hashtag #soulcash. The word he wants to ban, you’re begging to know? “Unbelievable”.
CELEBRITIES

