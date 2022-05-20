ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens, Your Parents Could Soon Have An Option To Track Your Activity On Snapchat

By Shanthi Rexaline
 5 days ago

Teens using Snap, Inc.'s SNAP Snapchat may no longer hide away from the watchful surveillance of parents.

The social media platform is gearing up to launch a parental control hub called "Family Centre," TechCrunch reported, citing a screenshot shared by "Watchful," a mobile product intelligence startup that gives insights into unreleased products.

The feature will let parents see whom their teens interact with and whom they have messaged in the past seven days.

The concept of introducing parental control was initially announced by Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview at the WSJ Tech Live Conference held in October 2021.

For tracking the teens, parents will have to invite the parents to the in-app "Family Center," and the wards have the option to accept or reject the invitation. The parental control option is intended to help in the transparent tracking of children in order to protect them from online abuse or harassment.

As of January, users in the age group of 13-24 years accounted for roughly 60% of Snapchat users, according to data from Statista.

In premarket trading on Friday, Snap shares were gaining 2.46% to $23.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

