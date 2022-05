PIO - Riley County. (Riley County, KS - May 23, 2022) At their May 23rd public meeting, the Riley County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a mid-year pay increase for county employees. The increase will take effect for the July 1 pay date and will include $860,730 in salaries and $339,938 in benefits for a total fiscal impact of $1,200,718 in 2022. The increase is to be part of an employee retention and recruitment strategy designed to pay Riley County employees at market value, as determined by evaluation of job responsibilities and comparable compensation.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO