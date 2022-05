DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - While attempting to swim to an island on the west side of the Confluence Park lake on Sunday, 31-year-old Delta resident Deonta Pittman vanished beneath the water’s surface. The Delta Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. after Pittman had not been seen for a few hours. After being unable to locate anyone fitting Pittman’s description, DPD closed the park at 4:30 p.m. and notified Delta county Search and Rescue.

DELTA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO