It’s Memorial Day weekend, and for a lot of people that means 3 days off and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Some people will be going to or throwing parties and barbecues, or maybe spending the weekend lounging by the pool. But others want to spend the weekend out and about, and if you're in the Orange County area this weekend, there are a few cool festivals happening in that neck of the woods.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO