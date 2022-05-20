ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House-hunting? These Are the Most Important Questions to Ask a Future Realtor

By Rachel Bowie
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from Realtor.com reported that 40 percent of recent home buyers only spoke to one agent before deciding to work with them. But shopping around could save you time and money in the long run. Still, how do you decide who to work with and who to kick to the...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 3 Things to Play Up If You're Selling Your Home in 2022

Selling your home to buy a new one is the real estate equivalent of a stage-five clinger. The prospect of moving is fun! And exciting! But then you discover that interest rates are the highest they’ve been in the last ten years, and that you’ll need to spend a pretty penny on home improvements before you can even consider listing. Suddenly, you feel like you’re stuck with an overbearing partner. But good news for you: the recent boom in the housing market has caused the median home price to rise by $330,000 since the end of 2021, and the average buyer is willing to accept offers up to $10,000 above asking, according to a recent Rocket Homes study. The study also found that certain features—which include a two-car garage, an updated kitchen and a desirable location—can increase your home’s ROI by almost $100,000. Read on for everything you need to know, plus advice on how to make the most of each feature before taking to Zillow.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy