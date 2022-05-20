House-hunting? These Are the Most Important Questions to Ask a Future Realtor

Selling your home to buy a new one is the real estate equivalent of a stage-five clinger. The prospect of moving is fun! And exciting! But then you discover that interest rates are the highest they’ve been in the last ten years, and that you’ll need to spend a pretty penny on home improvements before you can even consider listing. Suddenly, you feel like you’re stuck with an overbearing partner. But good news for you: the recent boom in the housing market has caused the median home price to rise by $330,000 since the end of 2021, and the average buyer is willing to accept offers up to $10,000 above asking, according to a recent Rocket Homes study. The study also found that certain features—which include a two-car garage, an updated kitchen and a desirable location—can increase your home’s ROI by almost $100,000. Read on for everything you need to know, plus advice on how to make the most of each feature before taking to Zillow.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO