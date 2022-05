NEWBURGH – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall), who has considered either running for Congress or again for the Senate, has decided to stay put. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Skoufis would have to face off in a Democratic primary for the new District 18 Congressional seat in the fall, and Skoufis said while he believes he could win a primary, “it would no doubt leave our campaign in a bruised position with just two months until November’s challenging general election.”

