Police allege a Sullivan County man was caught in the act trying to break into the Hudson Valley liquor store. Over the weekend, the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Paul J. Delorenzo of Monticello. The 37-year-old from Monticello was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the felonies of attempted burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. Delorenzo was also charged with resisting arrest, an undisclosed misdemeanor.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO