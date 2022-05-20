ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Massive Newburgh-Beacon Bridge re-decking nears completion

Mid-Hudson News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACON – The traffic pattern on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge will be returning to normal in a matter of months. The re-decking of the north span, which carries traffic westbound, carries a price...

midhudsonnews.com

hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Secures $2.9 Million State Grant

POUGHKEEPSIE – City and Town of Poughkeepsie officials are pleased to announce they have secured a $2.9 million state grant to help replace the water treatment facility’s UV disinfection equipment that aids in the purification process. Working under a joint agreement, the City of Poughkeepsie and Town of...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Work begins to rebuild McKinstry Bridge in Gardiner

GARDINER – The work of reconstructing the McKinstry Bridge in Gardiner has begun. The bridge has been closed since 2020. A $2.8 million county allocation will address instabilities on the structure with a new bridge expected to be opened by the end of the year. Cracks in the asphalt...
GARDINER, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
State
New York State
Beacon, NY
Traffic
Newburgh, NY
Traffic
City
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis whitewater park proposal scrapped

PORT JERVIS – The whitewater park proposed in the Delaware River on the shores of the City of Port Jervis is apparently dead in the water. After years of discussion, research and government filings, Mayor Kelly Decker told Mid-Hudson News the plan is essentially abandoned. “With the difficulty we...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Demolition of old Ulster jail this summer

KINGSTON – The former Ulster County Jail at Golden Hill will be razed this summer to make way for senior and workforce housing. Once the old complex has been demolished funded with $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, new housing will be developed. The concept plan...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutton lumberyard site project to move forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency Tuesday approved financial incentives so that environmental remediation and redevelopment of the former Dutton lumberyard site along the Hudson Riverfront in Poughkeepsie can move forward. The IDA granted an exemption on recording tax and sales tax on building materials for the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh keeps two unqualified men in fire department

NEWBURGH – Two recently hired Newburgh city firefighters have flunked out of the fire training academy but are still earning their full salary, sources have told Mid-Hudson News. The two men were hired on March 11th and began their training on March 15th. The men were enrolled in the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Person
Jeffrey Wright
westchestermagazine.com

5 Beautiful Parks and Preserves to View Wildlife in Westchester

Want to connect with and explore nature this summer? Westchester County is bustling with native wildlife that’s just a car ride away. While Westchester is home to close to a million human beings, there’s actually more wildlife in the county you might expect. There are plenty of gorgeous public parks and preserves that are open to hikers hoping to sneak a peek at an animal in its natural habitat. Whether you’re into birds, butterflies, groundhogs, turtles, or any of the other species that call Westchester home, here are some great public spots in Westchester you might see an animal out in the wild.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fishkill Dedicating Special Statute at Popular Intersection, Here’s When

An important piece of Fishkill history will soon go on display and everyone's invited to the dedication. Last December we told you about the plans that the Town of Fishkill made to remember and honor what many consider to be one of the Hudson Valley's most prominent Native Americans, Chief Daniel Nimham. Those plans included having a bronze statue made to honor Nimham and once the statute was complete, the town said they would place it at a popular intersection in the town.
FISHKILL, NY
therealdeal.com

Developers seizing on Hasidic suburb’s explosive growth

Developers are responding to the explosive growth in Hudson Valley suburb Kiryas Joel, setting the local Hasidic community up for a slew of new housing projects. The latest one in the Orange County municipality is Veyoel Moshe Gardens. The Times Herald-Record reported the 1,600-unit development recently opened and could ultimately house as many as 9,000 people across its 70 acres.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
sullivanny.us

Sullivan County's Parks Are Open!

Summitville, NY – Sullivan County’s six parks are ready for a busy summer season, confirms Parks Director Brian Scardefield. “We’ve been preparing for a memorable summer for everyone visiting our parks,” he explains. “We’re offering inexpensive (often free) and safe places to take the whole family for a day of fun!”
101.5 WPDH

Fire at Motel has Closed State Road in Kerhonkson, NY

Just after 11 AM today (May 24, 2022), it was reported on Facebook by Ulster County Fire / Rescue Incidents that Route 209 has been closed due to a fire currently burning at the Colonial Motel in Kerhonkson. Stone Ridge's FASTeam, along with other agencies including Accord and Ellenville, are...
KERHONKSON, NY
focusmediausa.com

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park Begins Vertical Construction; $1 Billion Project, One of the Region’s Largest, Will be an Economic Powerhouse

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (May 23, 2022) – Bellefield Development Partners, an affiliate of T-Rex Capital Group, LLC, has announced an important milestone: Construction has begun on The Inn at Bellefield by Residence Inn, a hotel that activates construction of the $1 billion multifaceted, mixed-use Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. This construction of The Inn at Bellefield by Residence Inn, with 137 keys, will be the first phase of ongoing development at Bellefield, considered to be the largest current in-development project in the Hudson Valley and one of the largest in New York State this year.
HYDE PARK, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mid-Hudson News Network

Neuhaus to outline infrastructure investments in state of county address

GOSHEN – Public safety and economic development will take center stage as Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus delivers his annual state of the county address this evening. The county executive will discuss options for the development of the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove as well...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Big Festivals this Weekend in Orange County

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and for a lot of people that means 3 days off and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Some people will be going to or throwing parties and barbecues, or maybe spending the weekend lounging by the pool. But others want to spend the weekend out and about, and if you're in the Orange County area this weekend, there are a few cool festivals happening in that neck of the woods.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hiker Killed After Fall In Capital District

A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Dep…
GREENE COUNTY, NY

