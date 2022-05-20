Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

Joliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school staff noticed damage to the building that they believed was caused by gunfire. An investigation showed that sometime within the last 24 hours, an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Additional Officers arrived at the school and completed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to gather further information. There are no suspects at this time.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO