Chicago, IL

Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

By FOX 5 NY Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's. The shooting...

TJ Fless
5d ago

Lightfoot & Foxx - this is on you. Protect our city, support our law enforcement, and STOP letting criminals walk and being SOFT on crime!!

Drummergirl
5d ago

All this evil running rampant. Yet we take prayer out of schools and prohibit disciplining at an early age.

Nick
5d ago

Your not safe anywhere at anytime of the day anymore that’s ridiculously sad!!!

wjbc.com

UPDATE: Chicago man facing gun charges after shooting near ISU

NORMAL – A Chicago man is behind bars in McLean County after a shooting early Wednesday morning. Normal Police responded to the area of N. Main Street and W. Willow Street around 12:38 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting.
police1.com

Video: Suspect sneaks gun into cruiser, shoots officers

CHICAGO — New bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting shows a suspect shooting at officers from the backseat of a patrol car. The incident happened in 2020 outside a Chicago police station after officers arrested a wanted carjacking suspect, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Police said they searched Lovelle Jordan but missed a handgun in his pants, WKBN reported.
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man set on fire in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning. According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue  just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. 
CBS Chicago

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.Police said the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Clinton Avenue station on a northbound train. Police found the victim, identified as 43-year-old James Parsons, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. Parsons later died at Stroger Hospital. Police have not released information on what led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made. Safety continues to be a major concern on CTA trains. 
cwbchicago.com

Police release images of Blue Line killer

Chicago police released surveillance images on Tuesday afternoon of a man who they believe stabbed a CTA passenger to death aboard a Blue Line train downtown on Monday evening. Police said the man seen in these photos stabbed the victim, believed to be a 43-year-old man, multiple times on an...
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 arrested in Normal in aggrvated robbery incident

UPDATE 12:36 P.M. - Normal Police say one person was arrested - a man from Chicago - in what police say was an aggravated robbery incident. Malik Alexander-Romello Wilson, 23, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to vehicle.
wjol.com

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

Joliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school staff noticed damage to the building that they believed was caused by gunfire. An investigation showed that sometime within the last 24 hours, an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Additional Officers arrived at the school and completed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to gather further information. There are no suspects at this time.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 16-year-old was outside around 11:31 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CBS Chicago

2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition. Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
cwbchicago.com

Justin Gamino was killed last week by a man who received just 2 years for his third felony gun case, according to prosecutors

Last week, we told you about Antonio Gonzalez, the man charged with attempted murder and other felonies for allegedly driving over a Chicago cop who was trying to stop him for questioning in a fresh homicide case. Gonzalez was an escapee from electronic monitoring with two felony cases pending at the time, according to prosecutors.
CBS Chicago

Mass shooting on Near North Side was part of a growing trend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mass shooting Thursday night on the Near North Side continues a troubling trend that's been years in the making in Chicago.CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini digs deeper into the numbers to show you why this year might be even more dangerous.Two people were killed and seven were wounded when a gunman began firing into a crowd around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street.The troubling reality is mass shootings like this are skyrocketing in Chicago compared to the rest of the country.New York City has had three mass shootings so...
CBS Chicago

Three wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.Further details were not immediately available.
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, killed at apartment complex entrance in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex, in the 7800 block of South Laflin, where the 24-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the entryway by a tenant.  Investigation revealed the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.  
