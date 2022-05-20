ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 20th May 2022

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. American Horror Stories - Episode 2.5 - Bloody Mary. American Horror Stories - Episode 2.6 - Facelift. Better Call Saul - Episode 6.7...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.13 - The End is Never the End (Series Finale) - Press Release

In the epic season finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Offer - Episode 1.07 - Mr. Producer - Press Release

Episode 107: Mr. Producer (Available to stream: Thursday, May 26) Dissatisfied with the footage, Barry Lapidus orchestrates a potential coup as Ruddy initiates a bold plan to save both Coppola and Pacino’s jobs. Crime boss Carlo Gambino questions Colombo’s leadership as he holds another large Italian-American Civil Rights League rally.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.02 - …And the 4b Curl - Press Release

When Tom (Tian Richards) discovers that an important piece of the mission to save his father is on the grounds of a family frenemy’s estate, he’s forced to make a tough choice – woo them with the most awkward dinner known to man. But Tom is shocked when that dinner of errors revels a dark secret from Tom’s past that even Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) didn’t know. Zenzi and Tom venture into a dangerous mine to find the next capsule piece, but the only question – is their friendship strong enough to survive the secrets they’ve kept from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Conversations with Friends - Miniseries - Review

To preface this Conversations with Friends miniseries review, let's just say I loved Normal People (book based on the same author: Sally Rooney, same creative team for the TV show: Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch), and Normal People it is not. It's not that they didn't try, because it sure seems like the team believed that the same level of quality would emerge, but there are multiple reasons why the show doesn't really work, despite the cast's efforts.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necro#Dollhouse#Facelift#Fear The Walking Dead#Bunny
spoilertv.com

iCarly - Episode 2.09 - iHit Something - Press Release

EPISODE: iHit Something - GUEST STARRING Hannah Stocking. Humiliated after being the target of a viral prank, Carly finds an outlet for her anger with Harper’s help, leading them both to an underground fight club for influencers. Spencer and Freddie help Millicent with a boy problem.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.17 - Keep It Dark - Press Release

The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. “The Flash is starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Mrs. American Pie - Ricky Martin Cast As Lead In Apple TV+ Period Comedy

Global superstar Ricky Martin is to lead Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, Deadline can reveal. Martin will star in Mrs. American Pie as the male lead, Robert, and is the latest to be added to a cast list that includes Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern for the series that is exec produced by Dern.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

I Love That For You - Epi...

Joanna pushes Patricia to face her startling discovery head on. Jackie looks for guidance from her astrologer Pam while Darcy makes an impulsive purchase.
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

This June on HBO Max

This June Stream “Westworld,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Father of the Bride,” “The Janes” And More On HBO Max. This June, HBO Max is starting the summer right with a fresh slate of returning favorites and new content featuring vibrant storylines from original voices. Series and film fans alike will be captivated by the new content coming to HBO Max this month.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Ax and Grind - recap

Axe and Grind were written by Ariel Levine, her first solo episode, and directed by Giancarlo Esposito. The teaser was once again was spread from the rest of the episode. We are back in the 80s with young Kim and her mother. Kim got caught shoplifting a necklace and earrings. The store manager called Kim's mother. When her mother arrived, she played the concerned mother. Kim's mom was upset and even agreed to call the police because Kim stole merchandise was over $20. But the store manager said that as long as you can assure me that it would not happen again, Kim can go home. Kim's mom agreed to pay some of the cost of the mechanics. When the two of them leave the store, Kim hold's her mother's hand; they turn the corner, and her mother's mood changes. She told Kim that she didn't know she had it in her, making you think of the kind of person who raised our Kim Wexler. Kim sat in the car in shock; her mother handed her something; it was the spear earrings and necklace that Kim still wears.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Episode 1.04 - Memento Mori - Press Release

Episode 104: “Memento Mori” - Available to stream Thursday, May 26. While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy