Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 20th May 2022

Axe and Grind were written by Ariel Levine, her first solo episode, and directed by Giancarlo Esposito. The teaser was once again was spread from the rest of the episode. We are back in the 80s with young Kim and her mother. Kim got caught shoplifting a necklace and earrings. The store manager called Kim's mother. When her mother arrived, she played the concerned mother. Kim's mom was upset and even agreed to call the police because Kim stole merchandise was over $20. But the store manager said that as long as you can assure me that it would not happen again, Kim can go home. Kim's mom agreed to pay some of the cost of the mechanics. When the two of them leave the store, Kim hold's her mother's hand; they turn the corner, and her mother's mood changes. She told Kim that she didn't know she had it in her, making you think of the kind of person who raised our Kim Wexler. Kim sat in the car in shock; her mother handed her something; it was the spear earrings and necklace that Kim still wears.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO