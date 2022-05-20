REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. The early data shows that the Jif brand of peanut butter may be the culprit. The CDC reports that fourteen people have so far been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella in twelve states including one in Illinois. Last Friday, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the list of recalled products to see if they possess any of the recalled products. They should check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. The lot code number is located next to the best buy date. Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately. They should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif peanut butter to humans or animals, including dogs and birds. Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. For the most up-to-date recall list and to learn where to find the lot code, logon at fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-butter-may-2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO