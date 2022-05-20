ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

By Mark Weiler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) As a warm front lifted northward across Illinois last night, our regional rainfall totals average between a half inch up to two inches, even more...

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 4.6 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 66.1 degrees last week, 1 degree above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.40 inches last week around the state, 0.51 inches above normal. As of Sunday, corn planted reached 78%, even with the 5-year average. Soybeans planted reached 62%, compared to the 5-year average of 57%. Winter wheat headed was 71%, compared to the 5-year average of 82%. Winter wheat condition was rated 15% poor to very poor, 30% fair, and 55% good to excellent. Area farmers say nearly all the local corn crop has been planted with well over half the soybeans now planted. All are reminded to think “safety first” as the spring planting season continues.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. The early data shows that the Jif brand of peanut butter may be the culprit. The CDC reports that fourteen people have so far been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella in twelve states including one in Illinois. Last Friday, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the list of recalled products to see if they possess any of the recalled products. They should check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. The lot code number is located next to the best buy date. Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately. They should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif peanut butter to humans or animals, including dogs and birds. Symptoms of illness caused by Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. For the most up-to-date recall list and to learn where to find the lot code, logon at fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-butter-may-2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
NEW LAWS SHOULD HELP FARMERS

(SPRINGFIELD) Statewide farmers should have an easier time getting Illinois-grown food to the market as the result of two bills approved by the General Assembly last month and signed into law. While the Farmers Market Permit Act makes the permitting process simpler and waives permit fees for local farmers markets, regardless of how many markets or sites, the Better School Lunch Act eliminates the lowest price bid requirement for school districts, allowing local produce to be used instead of canned and other processed food.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

