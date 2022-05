One of the main workforce issues communities face is the mismatch between the supply of local talent and the demand for particular skills. Nationally, almost 50% of working-age adults are without the credentials needed to fill in-demand jobs. Here in Southwest Florida, that number is nearly 60%, making it even harder to maintain our local economic growth and to improve lives. We also know no single entity — government, business or nonprofit — can solve this problem by itself. To that end, FutureMakers Coalition in Southwest Florida uses collaboration for local workforce and talent development.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO