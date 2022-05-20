ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK braces for a dampener as spell of warm weather comes to an end

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
The UK is set to be “cooler than it has been” with widespread showers across the country, as the recent spell of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end, the Met Office has said.

Some parts of the South East will reach 21C (70F) on Saturday, but this will be the last day of sunshine for some time, as another weather front on Sunday will bring showers from the West and cooler temperatures.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said there is a chance that the high pressure system from the continent, responsible for the high temperatures and dramatic thunderstorms seen in some areas this week, will “encroach into the very far corner of the South East early next week” and bring yet more thunderstorms to the region”.

However, forecasters now consider the possibility of blood rain, when relatively high concentrations of red dust or particles get mixed into rain and make it look red-hued as it falls, to be unlikely as this continental weather system loses its grip on the UK.

People enjoy a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Blood rain, when it occurs in the UK, often leaves desert sand residue on cars and other surfaces.

Mr Miles said that the recent good weather “is going to fall off Monday, Tuesday.

“Most places early next week will be feeling cooler than they have been this week.”

Elsewhere in the country will see “temperatures generally trending down to closer to average”, Mr Miles said, “with showers coming from the West”, with temperatures of 16C (61F) in the South West and 14C (57F) in parts of the North East.

The average temperature for the month of May in England is 16C (60.8F), but temperatures soared to 27.5C (81.5F) on Tuesday in south-eastern areas.

