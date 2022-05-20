COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Yuma, AZ metro area consists of just Yuma County. As of May 17, there were 29,957.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Yuma residents, the 42nd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Yuma metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 13.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Yuma, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 48,293 21,174.9 1,212 531.4 46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 255,688 24,891.6 3,850 374.8 43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,614 25,117.0 573 455.2 29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,631 27,747.9 1,454 700.1 38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,416,338 29,745.0 18,992 398.9 49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,751 29,957.3 1,181 563.8 22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 44,091 31,209.6 478 338.3

