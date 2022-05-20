ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fire Island' updates 'Pride and Prejudice' with found family

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
When it comes to romance, Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is still the gold standard for a reason. Austen’s novel not only features one of the most iconic love stories of all time, but has an enduring legacy as an indictment of class structure, gender roles and family structure.

“Fire Island,” a new film set to debut on Hulu next month, looks to update Austen’s novel with a queer lens, moving the action to Fire Island Pines, and replacing the Bennet family with a found family of friends looking for connection and community during an annual retreat to the storied location.

From a script by star Joel Kim Booster (who plays main character Noah in the film), this new take on the classic story mingles age-old themes like class structure with new ideas like the power of found family and the importance of platonic friendships.

Director Andrew Ahn, who was recently in Florida promoting the film, says creating a film that includes depictions of healthy platonic relationships was very important to him. ”I think friendships [are] our foundation for what makes us who we are. I think romantic love is great, and I’m excited for people to be in, you know, really fulfilling, loving relationships. But you always have to remember the family that was with you in the early days... when you were still trying to find out who you are.”

Of course, at the end of the day, both “Fire Island” and “Pride and Prejudice” are about the intersectionality of romantic love, and how circumstances like class can shape how you view potential partners. Ahn says that Booster’s script was instrumental in updating the classic story to reflect changing issues. “I think the ways that [Booster] understands how, as queer people, we create these kinds of arbitrary class distinctions, [as well as] the real distinctions of race and well what, you know, the community has to deal with... he gave us a way to celebrate who we are by celebrating our chosen family.”

One of the film’s stars, Tomás Matos, who plays Keegan in the film, jokingly says that their character is a highlight, adding that they play “a genderqueer Gen Z [person], very much so like myself. ...Really marching to the beat of their own drum.” Matos’ character faces challenges early in the film as someone who identifies as “very femme” in a setting where that isn’t always acceptable. However, Keegan’s support of their friends is a highlight of the film and helps to drive home the importance of a solid support system.

“You can find people who will love and celebrate who you are for yourself,” Ahn says about the message of the film. “I think that is a big reason why I wanted to make this [movie is] because I think that that’s really important for queer people [and especially] for queer people of color to hear. It’s through our chosen family that we can be strong.”

“Fire Island” is set to be released exclusively on Hulu June 3.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

