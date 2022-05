Since 2023 Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler made his commitment to the Notre Dame program, he and his family have been emphatically enjoying the ride. When checking in with Adon’s father, Don Shuler, he provided some insight into the process and how things have changed in their roles in the recruiting class.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO