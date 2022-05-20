Exactly How To Care For Your Skin Post-Sun, According To Derms

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have experienced firsthand what Alzheimer's does to patients and their families—and they are not alone. An estimated six million people were affected by the disease in 2020, and that number is projected to skyrocket to 14 million by 2060. And yet, Alzheimer's disease still does not get the recognition and research it deserves, so Schwarzenegger and Shriver have made it their mission to raise awareness. Enter, MOSH (which stands for Maria Owings Shriver Health), their nutrition company committed to creating conversation around brain health education for those of all ages. Because, yes, you can enhance your brain health in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.

