ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Exactly How To Care For Your Skin Post-Sun, According To Derms

MindBodyGreen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We've stressed the importance of prepping your skin for sun exposure, but what about the aftercare? Though you may be tempted to lounge around in your...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Beauty Breakdown: Sun Care & SPF — All The Product Recs, Tips & Expert Advice You Need

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Welcome to the Beauty Breakdown, our series that dives into today’s buzziest beauty topics. In each we focus on a different theme, and highlight all the need-to-know basics, common mistakes, and the best products to get your hands on.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

How Long Should You Let Your Skin Care Set Before Applying Makeup?

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Picture this: It's 8 a.m., you just applied your makeup, and it looks pristine. No concealer settling into any creases, no excess oil shining through, and, of course, your highlighter is hitting every high point on your face. The next thing you know, it's 3 p.m., your look has already faded, and you're scurrying to the bathroom for a quick touch-up.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

This Unexpected Product Leaves My Skin Unbelievably Soft

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When I feel texture on my skin, I typically look to products like a chemical exfoliant or a hydrating cream to smooth it out. I never thought that a cleanser would be responsible for making my skin feel baby soft, but then I found the Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

How To Wear Makeup While You Sweat, From A Peloton Instructor Who Loves A Full Face

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell taught four workout classes before our Zoom call. Four! As if this intense activity wasn't enough of a feat, she also tells me she wears a full face of makeup during each sweaty, heart-pumping session—and manages to walk away with clear, even-toned skin. My jaw has fallen to the floor, in case you couldn't tell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Stressed Skin#Clean Skin#Skin Repair#Sunscreen
MindBodyGreen

3 Surprising Reasons Hormones Are Messing With Your Skin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In regards to a healthy complexion, hormones are some of the most important influencing factors. Just ask any teen who's dealt with breakouts during puberty or a person going through menopause who suddenly is dealing with sensitive skin, and they'll tell you: Hormone health and skin health are deeply interwoven.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

How To File & Shape Square Nails + Expert Tips To Elevate The Look

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Some beauty choices take major commitment, but nail shapes aren’t one of them. You can sport one nail shape one week, another the next, and you don’t need any harsh chemicals or processing to do so. So when it comes to switching up your beauty look, experimenting with your nails is a no brainer. Not to mention, there’s a shape for everyone—whether you prefer natural-looking nails or bold and daring tips.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Why Dave Asprey Kick-Starts His Morning With This Collagen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Ever heard of Bulletproof Coffee? If not, here's a quick explanation: coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter and MCT oil from coconuts. This blend helps to sustain the energy coffee gives you throughout the day via healthy fats. The man behind the movement, Dave Asprey, is a world-renowned biohacker, host of health podcast The Human Upgrade, and New York Times bestselling author of The Bulletproof Diet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
MindBodyGreen

Do You Have A Signature Feature? This Derm Has A Quick Tip For Finding It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Social media has an obsession with self-identification. It's why everyone is talking about what Myers-Briggs or enneagram personality type someone might be. And in the sleep optimization circles, identifying your animal-based chronotype is the topic du jour. On the aesthetic front, you can use filters to help you decide your most flattering color palette based on seasonality. There's even a new wave of body archetypes taking over on TikTok in the form of the Kibbie method (body typing is apparently back—yawn). Spend enough time on Instagram or TikTok and you may realize you're an enneagram 5, INTJ, wolf with a deep winter palette and characteristics of soft gamine. Do you feel self-actualized yet?
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Is This One Healthy Food Secretly Spiking Your Blood Sugar? An Expert Explains

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is key to supporting overall health, including your mood and energy. Although, keeping those levels balanced is no simple task: You may be familiar with some of the most common glucose-spiking foods—white bread, white potatoes, pasta, and more—but some sneakier ingredients can also unexpectedly have the same effect. Biochemist Jessie Inchauspe, author of Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar, clued us in to a few of these on the mindbodygreen podcast. One of the most surprising? Dates.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

What Time Should You Eat Before A Workout? The Answer May Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Fueling your body for exercise is key, but when it comes down to the details of exactly when you should be eating before hitting the gym, things become a little blurry. There are several factors that determine what and when you should eat prior to starting your workout. Perhaps it's dealing with a sensitive stomach or preparing for a particularly strenuous workout—whatever the case, there are always considerations when it comes to fuel-optimizing.
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

This Protein-Packed Shrimp Recipe Can Help Lower Cholesterol

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Shrimp (prawns) are a good source of marine protein, and walnuts are rich in plant protein and plant oil. This combination serves as a healthy protein dish that pairs well with light-tasting vegetables and carbohydrates.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Share Their Top 5 Brain Health Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have experienced firsthand what Alzheimer's does to patients and their families—and they are not alone. An estimated six million people were affected by the disease in 2020, and that number is projected to skyrocket to 14 million by 2060. And yet, Alzheimer's disease still does not get the recognition and research it deserves, so Schwarzenegger and Shriver have made it their mission to raise awareness. Enter, MOSH (which stands for Maria Owings Shriver Health), their nutrition company committed to creating conversation around brain health education for those of all ages. Because, yes, you can enhance your brain health in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.
CELEBRITIES
MindBodyGreen

Promote Your Body's Natural Detoxification With A Consistent Yoga Practice

We've all heard about the amazing health benefits of yoga. From digestion and cardiovascular support to improving our posture and mental well-being, it's no secret that this powerful mindfulness practice can do wonders for your mind, body, and spirit. But did you know that yoga can keep the body's natural detoxification system running smoothly as well?
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

The Unique & Comprehensive Health Benefits Of B-Complex Vitamins

B vitamins are maybe the most misunderstood in the lineup of essential vitamins. For starters, they're water-soluble, which means we get all of the B we need from what we consume (foods, beverages, supplements), and our bodies excrete what's left over. This sometimes gives the impression that they aren't as important to the body, which is simply not true.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Need A Healthy Lunch Idea? Here's a Filling, Nutrient-Packed Smoothie

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This bright, tropical collagen smoothie will leave you and your skin glowing!* The smoothie's coconut water base hydrates while delivering nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, plus mangoes for an extra boost of the skin-brightening vitamin.* The spinach contains vitamin A, which can help support skin rejuvenation and manage free radicals. The pumpkin seed butter is a great source of healthy fats, which are not only essential for skin health but also help keep you full and satisfied.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy