ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Voices: This is why I hate to love The Kardashians

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360I1O_0fkbU0oq00

As I open up my laptop to watch yet another episode of The Kardashians in hopes of seeing the aftermath of an argument between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick , and how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dealing with co-parenting, I take a moment to reflect and question myself slightly.

Since I was a young teen, I’ve followed the ins and the outs of the famous family – I can name the 11 grandchildren of Kris Jenner off by heart, and can even attempt to explain how Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both once step-parents to the same child.

However, despite my loyalty to the Kardashian clan, I also recognise how problematic the family has been in the past. From Kim Kardashian telling women to just “get their f**ing ass up and work”, to accusations of the appropriation of Black culture – and Kendall Jenner starring in an advertisement that suggested a simple can of Pepsi would help solve the issue of police brutality.

The family have long been a source of controversy and contention and often divide opinion. You either love them or you hate them. Personally, I stand somewhere near the warmer end for a plethora of reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BE5z_0fkbU0oq00

As a child growing up in the 2000s, the beauty standard was still the extremely thin, white, blonde-haired and blue-eyed likes of runway models and TV stars of the time. Like many young women and girls, I absorbed this standard and felt less worthy because of it. Then came along the Kardashians, who were curvier women of colour with darker, Middle Eastern features. It was one of the few times I remember being able to (slightly) identify with the women I saw in the media, which I will always appreciate.

Also, with the current state of the world at the moment – we are in the middle of an economic crisis and are still dealing with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic – one thing many of us are looking for is escapism. The Kardashians provide just that.

Their seemingly neverending family dramas and candour in sharing their personal woes helps people like me to feel distracted from their own worries and can even serve as something to identify with. The Kardashians might seem so far from similar to our own lives as to be laughable, but I would argue that from arguments with siblings to messy breakups, we can all relate to the famous family in some way shape or form.

I also feel that the Kardashians have been able to bring a new, fresh perspective to conversations around feminism. The image of the sisters is undoubtedly sexy, but they are also aspiring lawyers and businesswomen . Despite being constantly slut-shamed online and by the media, they haven’t shied away from embracing their sexuality and been able to show others that women don’t have to be conservative to be respected and empowered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzV0w_0fkbU0oq00

However, this doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be held accountable for things they get wrong. The clan have never been shy of controversy – only recently, Kim’s unrealistic yet ever-desired body standards were called into question once again after she posted (then deleted, then reposted) a series of photos, and was accused of Photoshopping .

The family have faced accusations of Blackfishing and have been accused of appropriating hairstyles from other cultures . It could be argued that the Kardashians have made a profit from appropriation. It stings: when a Black woman possesses features such as big lips or tanned skin, they may be mocked or abused – but women like Kylie Jenner are applauded, even copied, after artificially obtaining such looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrcBR_0fkbU0oq00

The Kardashian sisters might look great – but their figures and looks are of course unattainable for most of us.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Undeniably, past allegations of plastic surgery and enhancements, their gruelling workout regimes and diets may leave their followers feeling less than in comparison. Tie this in with the sisters promoting weight-loss products , such as appetite-suppressant lollipops and skinny teas, and it’s clear the Kardashians have created a beauty standard that is unrealistic for most – even if Kim has spoken out about her role in influencing the standards of beauty, saying she doesn’t think it’s “fair” when someone’s appearance is compared to her own.

All this said and done, however, as I look back at both the highs of lows of the family, I can’t help but warm to them and I do want to continually keep up with the Kardashians (pun intended). I’m drawn to their outspokenness and sincerity and I still anticipate every update and episode. I’m excited to see Kim continue her work in prison reformation, and to watch her sister Kourtney wed Travis Barker .

Though I recognise their problematic behaviours, I take the family as a whole – and their TV show – with a pinch of salt. I urge others to do the same – we’re all looking for distractions from the worries of life right now, and keeping up with the Kardashians is the perfect way of doing so.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kylie Jenner films sister Kendall struggling to walk up steps at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were in Italy this weekend to attend the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where the famous family rotated through a number of extravagant designer looks.However, it appears the dresses weren’t always easy to navigate Italy in, as Kylie Jenner at one point captured the moment her sister Kendall Jenner struggled to walk in the dress she wore for the wedding ceremony.In a clip shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kendall, 26, who was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress with a low back and floral detailing, could be seen wearing slide sandals...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It breaks my heart’: Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pay tribute to victims in Texas school shooting

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have paid tribute to victims of the recent Texas school shooting in posts on their Instagram Stories.On Tuesday, a teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school.The attack comes just one week after another shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead, apparently by police officers at the scene. Now, Kardashian and Jenner are among the celebrities to react to the tragedy on social media.“Another school shooting, devastating,” wrote Jenner....
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kanye
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Feminism
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith and mother Adrienne recall how ‘nurturing touch’ was missing from their relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken candidly about her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and how physical touch was something that had been missing from their relationship.The Matrix Revolutions star reflected on her childhood and how her mother wasn’t very affectionate throughout it during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. Hosted by Ms Banfield-Norris, Jada, and her daughter Willow Smith, the program discussed the importance of a mother, daughter relationship and featured a conversation with Kelly McDaniel, counsellor and author of Mother Hunger: How Adult Daughters Can Understand and Heal From Lost Nurturance, Protection and Guidance.According to Ms Banfield-Norris, one of the things that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
The Independent

Bridesmaid reveals she’s considering skipping brother’s wedding after issues with her dress

A woman has revealed that she is considering skipping her brother’s wedding after the bride and fellow bridesmaids refused to tell her what colour her dress should be. In a recent post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I The A**hole,” u/Educational-Leg1046 explained that she’s currently across the country from her family attending medical school, but that her brother’s fiancée still asked her to be a part of the bridal party despite the fact that the two women aren’t very close.The Reddit user also began by acknowledging that the timing of the wedding is difficult, since it coincides with the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy