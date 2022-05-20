ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton dazzles in Roland Mouret dress at Top Gun premiere

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9Hwi_0fkbTwSA00

The Duchess of Cambridge went for a sleek, monochromatic look with her outfit choice at Thursday evening’s premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which she attended alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, and the film’s lead actor, Tom Cruise .

For the occasion, Kate chose to wear a fitted, off-shoulder black and white gown by Roland Mouret that went down to her ankles.

She chose to wear her hair loose and accessorised the look with minimal jewellery, opting for just a simple pair of drop earrings and no necklace.

Middleton, 40, also carried an Alexander McQueen clutch.

Mouret is a French fashion designer that shows his collections regularly at London Fashion Week. His designs are famed for their flattering fits and sophisticated aesthetics.

Kate has worn his clothes on several other public outings in the past.

Many celebrities are fans of his designs, including Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Kate’s sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

William chose to wear a blue velvet jacket by Alexander McQueen with black trousers. Undearneath, he wore a white shirt and bow tie.

On the red carpet, the royal couple were also accompanied by John Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise’s partner Goose from the original movie.

It marks the first film premiere that the Cambridges have attended together since the UK premiere of No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall last year.

For the premiere of the James Bond film, the Duchess wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.

IN THIS ARTICLE
