ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter launches new misinformation policy ahead of Elon Musk’s ‘free speech’ takeover

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUrf5_0fkbTugi00

Twitter has unveiled a new crisis misinformation policy, making permanent the temporary measures it announced during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but the change could clash with the ideology of Elon Musk, who is set to purchase the company.

“Conversation moves quickly during periods of crisis, and content from accounts with wide reach are most likely to rack up views and engagement. To reduce potential harm, as soon as we have evidence that a claim may be misleading, we won’t amplify or recommend content that is covered by this policy across Twitter – including in the Home timeline, Search, and Explore,” Twitter’s Yoel Roth, its head of safety and integrity, wrote in a blog post.

“In addition, we will prioritise adding warning notices to highly visible tweets and tweets from high-profile accounts, such as state-affiliated media accounts, verified, official government accounts.”

Twitter defines a crisis as “situations in which there is a widespread threat to life, physical safety, health, or basic subsistence”, a definition that it says is in line with the United Nations’ classification.

Should a tweet be found misleading, Twitter’s label will hide it but not remove it from the site. “This tweet violated the Twitter rules on sharing false or misleading info that might bring harm to crisis-affected populations,” the label reads. “However, to preserve this content for accountability purposes, Twitter has determined this tweet should remain available”.

Twitter expects this rule to cover a vast array of content, including false coverage and event reporting, misleading allegations about the use of force, false claims of war crimes or mass atrocities, and false information about sanctions and humanitarian operations.

The new policy will complement existing Twitter rules that prohibit digitally manipulated media, false claims about elections and voting, and health misinformation, including debunked claims about Covid-19 and vaccines.

But it could also clash with the views of Tesla billionaire Mr Musk , who has agreed to pay $44bn (£35bn) to acquire Twitter with the aim of making it a haven for “free speech”.

Mr Musk hasn’t addressed many instances of what that would mean in practice, although he has said that Twitter should only take down posts that violate the law, which taken literally would prevent any action against most misinformation, personal attacks and harassment.

He has also criticised the algorithms used by Twitter and other social platforms to recommend particular posts to individuals.

The first iteration of this policy came from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during which the Kremlin has been propagating allegedly false claims – resulting in Twitter moderating official government accounts.

In February this year, Twitter restricted access to Russia in order to keep “ our service safe and accessible ”. In response, the Russian government blocked Twitter – and Facebook – in the country .

One month later, Twitter removed a tweet from the Russian embassy which suggested a hospital attacked by Kremlin forces in the port city of Mariupol had been “long non-operational” and was being used by Ukrainian armed forces and “radicals” – a claim the UK’s culture secretary condemned as “fake news”.

A senior Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, welcomed Twitter’s new screening policy and said that it was up to the global community to “find proper approaches to prevent the sowing of misinformation across social networks”.

Emerson Brooking, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab and an expert on social media and disinformation, said the conflict in Ukraine shows how easily misinformation can spread online during conflict, and the need for platforms to respond.

“This is a conflict that has played out on the internet, and one that has driven extraordinarily rapid changes in tech policy,” he said.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Comments / 9

djjs
4d ago

Elon needs to reinstate free speech or we are no different than nazi germany! and the dems promote facism, america wake up!

Reply(6)
3
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fox News

Clinton campaign manager drops 'bombshell' exposing Clinton and media mob's years-long Russia hoax

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariupol#Free Speech#Misinformation#Home#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy