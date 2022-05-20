ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo Immortal release date: When you can start playing Blizzard’s new mobile game

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yiax6_0fkbTiLE00

Diablo Immortal is an upcoming free-to-play video game in the Diablo series, that takes place between the events of the second and third mainline games.

It was announced back in 2018 as a mobile game and received mixed reactions. But it has now been confirmed to receive a port onto PC as well as on iOS and Android devices when it launches later this year.

While primarily developed as a smart phone game, it retains the same isometric look and feel of Diablo II – which has often been hailed as one of the best PC games of all time – along with its MMO elements.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting any news related to Diablo IV, this might not be exactly what was anticipated but seeing as it’s now been over ten years since the last original Diablo game, it may help scratch that hack-and-slash itch.

To find out when Diablo Immortal is being released on Windows, Android and iOS devices, keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Diablo Immortal’ being released?

On 25 April 2022, Blizzard shared a new trailer for Diablo Immortal , announcing its release date of 2 June 2022. As part of this announcement, the company revealed that an open beta for Windows versions of the game would begin on the same date. It also said that the mobile versions of the game’s content and features, plus progress and purchases, would carry over to the full version.

This confirmed that full cross-play and cross-save support would exist across these platforms so that players can log some time into the game on their phones and carry it over to their desktops. Ideal for those who want to game on the go and at home.

Blizzard also released a statement regarding its decision to release the game on PC, despite previously stating it would be mobile exclusive: “On one hand, we felt that we wouldn’t be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC, on the other, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible – especially our most dedicated PC fans.

“The deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience.”

While we wait for Diablo IV, this could be just the thing to tide us over. If you’re interested in hearing more about another Blizzard mobile game, check out our guide on Warcraft Arclight Rumble .

Voucher codes

For discounts on games and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Looking to upgrade your set up? Read our buying guide for the best computer monitors

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Mobile Game#Blizzard#Mmo#Video Game#Diablo Ii
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Android Devices
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy