Pets

Dementia in Dogs Explained After Clip of Pet Staring at Wall Goes Viral

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Older dogs can experience canine cognitive dysfunction, also known as dog dementia, which is similar to Alzheimer's disease in...

Shelter Dog Was Terrified Until He Found A Little Friend

Fraser was adopted by the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the United Kingdom; his ears and tail had been shaved, giving him a threatening appearance, but his new pals quickly realized that the rough appearance he was given did not characterize his disposition. Everything scared the enormous dog. Fraser...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
