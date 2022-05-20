ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK braces for a dampener as spell of warm weather comes to an end

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sdnM_0fkbTc2s00

The UK is set to be “cooler than it has been” with widespread showers across the country, as the recent spell of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end, the Met Office has said.

Some parts of the South East will reach 21C (70F) on Saturday, but this will be the last day of sunshine for some time, as another weather front on Sunday will bring showers from the West and cooler temperatures.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said there is a chance that the high pressure system from the continent, responsible for the high temperatures and dramatic thunderstorms seen in some areas this week, will “encroach into the very far corner of the South East early next week” and bring yet more thunderstorms to the region”.

However, forecasters now consider the possibility of blood rain, when relatively high concentrations of red dust or particles get mixed into rain and make it look red-hued as it falls, to be unlikely as this continental weather system loses its grip on the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8zzW_0fkbTc2s00

Blood rain , when it occurs in the UK, often leaves desert sand residue on cars and other surfaces.

Mr Miles said that the recent good weather “is going to fall off Monday, Tuesday.

“Most places early next week will be feeling cooler than they have been this week.”

Elsewhere in the country will see “temperatures generally trending down to closer to average”, Mr Miles said, “with showers coming from the West”, with temperatures of 16C (61F) in the South West and 14C (57F) in parts of the North East.

The average temperature for the month of May in England is 16C (60.8F), but temperatures soared to 27.5C (81.5F) on Tuesday in south-eastern areas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New 145-mile cycling route launched to mark Kent Day

A new long-distance cycling route through Kent has been unveiled to mark Kent Day, an annual celebration of the ancient county.The Cantii Way, launched by charity Cycling UK on Thursday, is 145 miles long (234km) and begins and ends in the village of Wye, close to Ashford in Kent.The route is designed to take cyclists through the diverse scenery and history of the so-called Garden of England.It can be ridden in one go over three or four days and passes through Canterbury, Whitstable, Folkestone and Dover. With regular train stations along its length, it could also be split up over several...
CYCLING
The Independent

Five landscape-scale nature projects from city edges to wetlands announced

Up to 99,000 hectares of land in England, from city fringes to wetlands, will be focused on supporting wildlife in five major “nature recovery” projects, the Government said.The five landscape-scale projects in the West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, the Peak District, Norfolk and Somerset aim to help tackle wildlife loss and climate change and improve public access to nature.They will share an initial £2.4 million pot from the Environment Department (Defra) and Natural England, for work to create new habitats, manage land for nature and carbon storage and increase footpaths and connect with communities, with further funding expected from other sources and...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy