ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Jumps When He Sees Amber Heard Witness: 'He Saw a Ghost'

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A clip of Johnny Depp has gone viral on social media after he seemingly jumped after seeing Amber Heard's former girlfriend appear...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 197

Mary Ballard
5d ago

BS. not one of these people spoke up when this supposedly happened. but they are coming out of the woodwork. like barkin who is irrelevant like jolie, anything for press time.

Reply(19)
163
LeftGOP&FoundPeace
5d ago

This trial has made for some really great content and entertainment but all jokes aside I do believe Johnny is a victim of Domestic Abuse. Women like Amber are the very reason more men don't speak out. Abusers both male and female try to convince their victims that nobody will believe them, but Amber knew Johnny couldn't/wouldn't fight back. If he had she'd have run crying victim and Johnny would have been charged. Men need to speak out more about domestic violence. When I was in a DV shelter I had a roommate who was a single Dad who was a victim of DV. The only difference is more men keep it to themselves for one reason or another.

Reply(6)
170
Fringe
4d ago

Oh Ho Ho she’s really messed up on the stand! Saying she hit him, then saying but she’s never thrown things at him, then she later changes to “Well yes? I’ve thrown things at him, but not that day!”🤔

Reply(2)
57
Related
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Former Doorman Stuns Judge With 'Bizarre' Deposition — Details

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Kevin Macleod
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Tasya Van Ree
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
The Independent

Amber Heard expected to testify today as court bans bottled drinks that could be used as projectiles

Amber Heard is expected to testify today in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.“We we’re just informed we will no longer be allowed to bring bottled drinks in court. The last time we were given...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Tiktok#Ritoxek
Cinemablend

See Johnny Depp React When Disney Exec Gets Asked If Studio Ever Entertained The Idea Of Paying The Actor More Than ‘A Million Alpacas’ For Pirates Of The Caribbean

As Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard just passed its sixth week, there’s another viral moment that occurred during a witness testimony. Tina Newman, who is a production executive at Walt Disney Studios was asked about the potential return of Pirates of the Caribbean with reference to a previous quote from Depp about alpacas and the actor erupted into some uncontrollable laughter.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

'What a lovely couple': Trump says Amber Heard has arm like baseball pitcher in first comments on Depp trial

Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple." He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher."Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
961K+
Followers
94K+
Post
842M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy