Jason Momoa, Amber Heard 'Lack of Chemistry' Loomed Over 'Aquaman 2' Talks
Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic testified during the Johnny Depp defamation trial this...www.newsweek.com
Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic testified during the Johnny Depp defamation trial this...www.newsweek.com
Does anyone else think that Heard has gained weight since this trial? Her face looks fleshier and fuller since the picture with Momoa.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4