ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

By Ariana Figueroa
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tja42_0fkbSU2Z00

Right-wing parents' protest against masks and critical race theory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2021 | Ariana Figueroa

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates.

“To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying public education,” James Whitfield, a former principal in Texas and one of the witnesses, told lawmakers.

The House Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee held the hearing to examine the impact of new state laws that bar educators from discussing American history, race and LGBTQ+ issues in K-12 public classrooms.

Florida recently passed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public classrooms in kindergarten through third grade and allows it only when age-appropriate among older kids. One of the witnesses, Jennifer Cousins, a mother from Orlando, said the legislation would mean her children would be prevented from speaking about their older sibling, who is nonbinary, in the classroom.

“Laws like Florida’s officially named ‘Parental Rights in Education’ seek to erase (LGBTQ+ people’s) existence for our youngest of children, who by nature are already more open to learning about diversity and accepting one another despite their differences, and definitely deny parents like me a safe learning environment for my children,” Cousins said.

Teenagers from Texas, Michigan and Ohio told House lawmakers that the constant attacks from right-wing advocacy groups and lack of support from school administrative officials are taking a toll on their mental health and affecting their education.

“Teachers are being vilified,” Elle Caldon of Dallas County, Texas, said.

She told a story about how stickers supporting LGBTQ+ pride, showing rainbows or flags, were scraped off classroom doors in her school without an explanation. When Caldon’s teacher pushed school officials to give a reasoning, her contract was not renewed, Caldon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7bqf_0fkbSU2Z00

LGBTQ kids assembled at Michigan Pride, June 15, 2019 | Susan J. Demas

States limit discussions of race

An analysis by Education Week found that since January 2021, 42 states have  introduced legislation or other measures to restrict the teachings of critical race theory, or discussion of race and sexism in the classroom.

Critical race theory is not taught at the K-12 level, but Republicans at the state, local and federal level have drummed up the false narrative that children are being taught an academic theory – that is meant to study how race intersects with the legal field — in the classroom.

Claire Mengel of Hamilton County, Ohio, told House members about how their school’s Diversity Day was canceled , an optional event where students, who need to get parental permission to attend, could listen to speakers from different cultures and backgrounds.

Mengel said they and their classmates soon discovered that the newest school board members ran on a platform opposed to critical race theory and canceled the event.

“Our event is not about CRT, our event is about diversity,” they said. “The school board brought politics into our schools when they attacked our event. Their actions have harmed our education, our mental health, and our community.”

Krisha Ramani of Oakland County, Michigan, pointed to the recent book bans across the country and argued that young people like herself have the capacity to talk, debate and hold tough conversations.

“For the parents of those who may disagree with these various perspectives, banning books for all students infringes on their own right to hold conversations about the social landscape,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wurBn_0fkbSU2Z00

Kent District Library East Grand Rapids Branch | Allison R. Donahue

Second congressional hearing

This is the second of the subcommittee’s hearings on attacks on freedom of speech. In early April, the panel examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers.

“The classroom censorship laws being passed and proposed are the hallmark of authoritarian regimes — removing anything from the public sphere that does not comport with a strict party-line and then demonizing it,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and the chair of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, said in his opening remarks on Thursday.

Suzanne Nossel, the chief executive officer of PEN America, said her organization has tracked books that have been banned in classrooms and in libraries since 2021. PEN America is an organization that advocates for the freedom of speech.

She said there is a “wave of censorship that is engulfing our classrooms.”

Nossel said a report by PEN America found from July 2021 to the end of March this year, more than 1,500 books were banned in 86 school districts in 26 states.

The witness tapped by Republicans, Virginia Gentles of the Independent Women’s Forum, argued that parents should have the choice to not send their children to public school and should be provided with vouchers to send their children to private institutions that have a curriculum with which they agree.

Gentles is the director of the Education Freedom Center at IWF, a right-wing public policy group that is backed by the Koch brothers.

Whitfield said that type of rhetoric is “a ploy to divert public school dollars to subsidize private education in the name of ‘choice.’”

“Educators who pour their heart and soul into the growth and development of young people have been placed squarely in the crosshairs of political groups who are determined to destroy public education,” he said.

Whitfield, who is Black, had to resign from his job after he was accused of promoting critical race theory due to a letter he wrote to students about the summer protests of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. He was the school’s first Black principal.

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, the top Republican on the panel, said she felt state and local governments should be able to make their own decisions about classroom curriculum and that students should be focused on education and not difficult topics such as race.

“Our children’s innocence should be protected and prioritized,” she said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 2

Related
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol sent letters Monday to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas, asking them to share information about meetings and conversations they had in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection. “The […] The post Jan. 6 panel asks three GOP members of the U.S. House to cooperate in probe appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour

The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday asked Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia to appear before the committee to answer questions about a tour of the Capitol that Loudermilk gave the day before the assault. Shortly after the attack, 34 House Democrats, led by New […] The post Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GEORGIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Mich. Planned Parenthood head calls SCOTUS overturning Roe ‘tragic’ and ‘unprecedented’

A draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court leaked Monday night, giving the world a glimpse of how close the country is to rolling back a nearly 50-year-old ruling that secured the legal right to an abortion.  “This is tragic. It is unprecedented. It is not the will of the people and the electorate. It’s […] The post Mich. Planned Parenthood head calls SCOTUS overturning Roe ‘tragic’ and ‘unprecedented’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Nossel
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Nancy Mace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Speech#Public Schools#Education Week#Racism#U S House#Lgbtq#American
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol subpoenaed five Republican House members Thursday who the panel believes have knowledge of the events leading up to the attack, including communication with then-President Donald Trump. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas 5 GOP members who declined to testify appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft

WASHINGTON — U.S. House lawmakers questioned several labor experts last week before a House Education and Labor panel about how a new bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 would protect workers from wage theft. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the bill, H.R. 3712, known as the “Wage Theft Prevention and Wage […] The post U.S. House panel weighs labor law amendment to protect workers from wage theft appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Judiciary Committee debates abortion in advance of landmark court ruling

WASHINGTON — The national debate over abortion rights raged in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, as Democrats warned of the dangers of a potential end to the constitutional right and Republicans argued that legislatures should determine abortion laws. The hearing came just weeks after a leaked draft opinion from Associate Justice Samuel Alito […] The post U.S. House Judiciary Committee debates abortion in advance of landmark court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took Amazon to task Thursday at a congressional hearing, bashing the online giant’s leadership for fighting union drives and questioning whether the federal government should continue contracting with the multibillion-dollar company. Amazon executives didn’t attend the hearing but U.S. senators did hear from labor unions and the U.S. […] The post Bernie Sanders at U.S. Senate hearing rips Amazon over union opposition appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LABOR ISSUES
Michigan Advance

House passes DHHS budget bill with abortion restrictions

The GOP-led House passed a proposed budget for Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday that includes a number of restrictions to abortion access and prohibits state funding for abortion care. Senate Bill 828, introduced by state Sen. Rick Outman (R-Six Lakes), would prohibit funding to organizations, and any of their subcontracts, that […] The post House passes DHHS budget bill with abortion restrictions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy