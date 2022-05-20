ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Stormy Weather Forecast This Weekend

By Randy Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could see some severe storms in this part of central Mississippi...

Deer hunting: Early velvet season for bucks set

Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. The season is set for Sept. 16-18. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance between allowing bucks to reach their maximum antler growth for the year and giving hunters a chance to harvest them before they shed their velvet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Former Whippets baseball/football coach to be inducted into MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Former Kosciusko Whippet coach Jimmy Mitchell has been announced as a 2022 posthumous inductee in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame. A native of Tupelo, Mitchell coached football, baseball, golf, powerlifting, and wrestling in his 40-year career. Following a 3-year coaching stint in Florida, Mitchell returned to Mississippi...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Virginia Army Post Could Be Renamed For Edinburg’s Barfoot

A Pentagon commission is recommending that an Army post in Virginia be renamed for a World War Two hero from Leake County. It’s part of an effort to remove the names of Confederate soldiers from nine military installations, including Fort Pickett. It would become Fort Barfoot in memory of Colonel Van Barfoot of Edinburg who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Italy in 1944, in which he took out three German machine gun emplacements, captured 17 enemy soldiers singlehandedly, disabled a tank with a bazooka and helped two of his wounded comrades to a place of safety a mile away, all in a single day. Barfoot died in 2012 at the age of 92. Fort Pickett is the home of the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center. It’s named for Major General George Pickett who led the Confederate assault at Gettysburg, known as “Pickett’s Charge”. The commission’s final report will be delivered to Congress this fall and the name changes could take effect in 2024.
EDINBURG, MS

