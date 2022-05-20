ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working to restore power to several hundred...

www.14news.com

14news.com

On Wednesday Alert: Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon with damaging winds, the primary severe weather threat. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely as low temps remain in the upper 60s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

A.M. Clouds; P.M. Clearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 70s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-60s. Wednesday, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 70s. There...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Windy with a few severe storms possible Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures rose into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a warm front lifted across the Tri-State early Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 35 mph outside of thunderstorms, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region. We are on alert for a few severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. The threat for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight and through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb into the middle 70s Rain will come to an end as the cold front passes to our east. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s on Friday. Sunny and dry for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 70s. Sunday’s highs will peak in the middle 80s. By Memorial Day, highs will sizzle at 90. Mainly hot and dry through the middle of next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Truck hits business on west side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck ran into a building on the west side of Evansville early Tuesday morning. It happened at a business right on the Lloyd Expressway just west of Wabash Avenue. Officials say a window was busted out and bricks knocked out of the building. We’re told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
14news.com

N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi ran off the road on Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened between West Mill Road and Wimberg Road. We’re told the road is back open and the semi has been cleared. Officials say the semi was carrying heavy equipment. No injuries were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC releases summer meal schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released its summer meal schedule. School leaders say those meals are free for children 18 and younger. You can find dates, times and locations below.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Responding to emergencies is getting more expensive with rising fuel costs. Evansville Fire Department officials say they will have to make some department changes if those costs don’t ease up. “Unfortunately, the emergency vehicles we drive, fuel economy is not... you don’t buy a fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

No injuries reported in Muhlenberg Co. fire

GRAHAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Muhlenberg County are trying to figure out how a house fire started. It happened in Graham along Highway 62 on Tuesday. Greenville firefighters posted about it on their Facebook page. There appeared to be damage on the top part of the house. Officials say...
GRAHAM, KY
14news.com

Henderson Walgreens temporarily closed after vehicle hits building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Walgreens in Henderson will be closed for the next two days. However, you can still pick up your medications through the drive-thru. First responders say a vehicle hit the Walgreens building at Fifth and Green Street Wednesday morning. The Henderson Fire Department says no one...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville Parks Dept. releases finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Department released finalized designs for Sunset Skatepark. City officials say the concept for the park was developed by Hungar Skateparks. We’re told it incorporates features requested during a March public input session. Those updates included a refreshed design for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Flights to Destin set to return at EVV

TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Panther Creek Park in Daviess Co. closed for next 2 days

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Park in Daviess County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday May 26. According to a press release, a full closure is scheduled for asphalt sealcoating. Officials say there will be no access to the park on these days...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EVSC graduation ceremonies happening this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State schools are hosting graduations this week. North High School seniors will graduate at 6:30 Monday night. That’s happening at the Bundrant Stadium. Central High School seniors are also graduating Monday night. That starts at 8 at Central Stadium.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Birds are back at their exhibits at Mesker Park Zoo after being moved inside for nearly a month. In late April, zoo officials had to move the birds indoors after bird flu was detected nearby. Leaders moved the zoo’s raptors, penguins, cranes, ostriches and emus to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mainline Delta service returning to EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you fly out of Evansville Regional Airport this summer it could be on a bigger plane. EVV officials say Delta’s mainline service from Evansville to Atlanta will return in June. They say the flights will be on Boeing’s 717 airplanes. We’re told those...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville economic expert reacts to stock market drop

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC schools hosting more graduation ceremonies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last day of school for EVSC schools. That means hundreds of seniors are graduating Wednesday night. Graduation at Reitz High School kicks off at 5. Next up, Bosse High School’s graduation ceremony starts at 6:30. Harrison High School’s graduation wraps up the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

