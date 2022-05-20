Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures rose into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a warm front lifted across the Tri-State early Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 35 mph outside of thunderstorms, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region. We are on alert for a few severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. The threat for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight and through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb into the middle 70s Rain will come to an end as the cold front passes to our east. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s on Friday. Sunny and dry for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will rise into the upper 70s. Sunday’s highs will peak in the middle 80s. By Memorial Day, highs will sizzle at 90. Mainly hot and dry through the middle of next week.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO