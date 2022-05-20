ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

City offers free bike rides for Bike to Work Day

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab a helmet and get active this morning by celebrating Bike to Work Day alongside the city.The community will gather for a celebration at...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Record-breaking travel: How to prepare for high traffic at the Austin airport

The Austin airport is warning travelers to “pack your patience” as it expects this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest in airport history. This weekend will kick off a period of more than 4.8 million passengers passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport by the end of summer—contributing to a projected record-breaking year of 22 million passengers at ABIA.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

7 best Austin coffee shops to transition from work to play

Since we started working at Austonia, the editorial team has visited more than 40 coffee shops across the city to work in. We have a few favorites but the shops that transition from work to play are some of the best.The ideal day-to-night coffee shops, according to us, are open by noon and stay open late, have both coffee drinks and alcoholic libations and are suitable both for a day of work or a night out.Whether the conversation is just too good to pause, you need to blow off steam after a long day of work or want to mix...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Austonia

Lifeguard shortage jeopardizes hours at Barton Springs Pool

Barton Springs Pool is on a condensed schedule while the city tries to fill out its lifeguard roster.The popular pool is currently closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays while it navigates a lifeguard shortage. The city is offering bonuses to new applicants who can start by early June.Austin Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jodi Jay said there are 207 lifeguards ready to work and 100 incoming but the department needs 750 to be fully staffed.Zoom out: The pandemic has had a lasting impact on hiring—in 2019, the city was able to hire 850 lifeguards. The Aquatic Department has been unable...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin-area cyclist charged in murder of biking star Moriah Wilson

Austin police have charged Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a local cyclist, for the murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson. Wilson, a rising star in the gravel and mountain bike community, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an East Austin home on the night of May 11 when she was in town for the weekend Gravel Locos race in Hico, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Train hits, kills man in downtown Austin

A Union Pacific cargo train hit a man in his 40s, killing him Thursday morning, Austin police said.The train's driver called the police after the train hit the man at around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Orchard Street, near Fifth Street and Lamar Boulevard. Police have not released the identity of the man.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City#City Hall#Vehicles#Bike To Work Day#Metrobike
Austonia

APD finds suspect after two shot near downtown Austin's Republic Square

A suspect is in custody after two were shot near Republic Square Park in downtown Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to a call at Fourth and Guadalupe streets just before 7:45 a.m. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, both were taken to the hospital. One person sustained life-threatening injuries while the other did not.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

UPDATE: Austin Dollar Tree employees tell Austonia of heat, mistreatment in wake of viral TikTok

It's been a few weeks since a viral TikTok revealed poor working conditions at the Montopolis Dollar Tree in southeast Austin, and employee Maggie Lopez is still feeling its effects.Lopez was filmed working alone at the location May 1 in a since-deleted video that saw 2.9 million views and over 450,000 likes. In the video, stacked boxes littered the floor, shelves were left unstocked and a leaky, broken air conditioning unit welcomed customers into the understaffed storefront. @trishmartinez32 #x_bazan06 #fyp #fypシ #tiktok #friends #like #comment #4upage #4u #share #viralvideo #trending #wow #4upageシ ♬ original sound - Patricia Martinez ...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Get ready to see driverless vehicles as Argo AI launches new pilot in Austin

Next time you’re sitting at a red light in Austin, you may look over and see a car without a person at the driver’s wheel. Autonomous vehicle tech company Argo AI has brought driverless operations to Austin and Miami, starting out with only company employees using the service. Later on, tests with Lyft and Walmart will carry out ride-sharing and grocery delivery services, with the help of a human safety operator. The company has already made moves on this front in Miami Beach where some Lyft passengers have used its autonomous vehicles with a human operator.While its platform is designed...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin homeless strategy officer acknowledges failure in security at Candlewood Suites after break-in costing months of repairs

Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray has apologized after vandals broke into a city-owned hotel in the process of being converted into a homeless hotel.The break-in was discovered on May 5 at the northwest Candlewood Suites, 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., which had been sitting vacant and unrenovated with no security protocol at the time. The incident came to light after Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents the area, tweeted photos of the damage to the interior. What she said about the damages:Damage spans all three floors of the building and is in nearly every room.The entire hotel was...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Austonia

Environmental groups call on city to hold off on approving further development at Tesla gigafactory

A group of environmentalists and other activist groups are calling on the city to withhold permits Tesla has requested, including for a battery cathode facility by the company’s headquarters near the Colorado River. In a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and the rest of council, the groups say the manufacturing process will require a substantial amount of water and chemicals, and that as a result, a hazardous waste stream will form. “Where will the toxic waste end up? How will Austin ensure that it doesn’t pollute the water?” the letter asks. The groups, which include East Austin group PODER, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Pioneer of Austin high rise gets some TLC in light of new development

One of Austin’s oldest high-rise condos on the shore of Lady Bird Lake is getting a makeover. The 183-unit complex with 13 stories known as Towers of Town Lake first rose up in the 80s when Austin was seeing a tower boom with offices like One American Center and 100 Congress. Adam Maldonado, Reconstruction Experts’ Regional VP of Texas, said the refurbishment project started when the team dropped by for a roofing job. It turned out that the material of the exterior facade was due for a touch-up, and the Colorado-based company was game for renewing it. “To have those...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Comedy, live music, McConaughey Q&A: Events in Austin this weekend

💈 Finley’s Pop-up BarbershopExperience luxury grooming the old-fashioned way at a revival of the Driskill Hotel’s early 1900s barbershop put on by Austin-based Finley’s. The pop-up will offer men’s haircuts, beard trims, hot towels, neck massages and straight razor shaves. Click here to book an appointment.9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday | The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St.😂 Moontower Comedy Presents Hannah GadsbyCatch veteran Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby touring with her newest show, “Body of Work,” written while she pondered the effects of the pandemic. Tickets are still available in the orchestra section, starting at $60.Doors at 6 p.m. Friday | The...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Historical hair day: 1900s Driskill Barbershop reviving in new pop-up

Old Austin may be gone but “the finest hotel in the South” is still offering residents a shave, cut and style from yesteryear.The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St., will host Finley’s Pop-up Barber Shop, featuring old-timey grooming services, from May 19-29 as part of the hotel’s initiative to “reimagine” its past historic events. The hotel previously revived its afternoon tea time and self-guided art tour in its pursuit of celebrating the building’s history.Finley’s is meant to emulate The Driskill Barbershop, director of events Ashley Famalette told Austin, the hotel’s immensely popular men’s barbershop that opened in 1909 but closed shortly...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin knocked down from top 10 places to live ranking

For years Austin has been one of the top 5 places to live in the U.S., according to an annual ranking from U.S. News and World Report. But this year, Austin dropped out of the top 10. The publication ranked Austin at No. 13, down from No. 5 last year, No. 3 in 2020 and No. 1 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cities ranking in the top this year were No. 1 Huntsville, Alabama, No. 2 Colorado Springs and No. 3 Green Bay, Wisconsin.So why did it rank lower this year?The hot housing market is part of the reason. The report states "Austin offers a lower value than similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income." Still, Austin was the highest-ranked Texas city on the list. Adding to its desirability are its live music capital roots and the growing tech scene. The next Texas area on the list was Dallas-Fort Worth coming in at No. 32.U.S. News says it analyzed 150 metro areas in the U.S. to make the list based on the quality of life, the job market, the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Moving, anyone? 9 apartment specials on the market right now

It is moving season Austinites, have you picked out a new home?With some of the most expensive rent in the country—$1,735 per month on average in Austin according to RentCafe—you’re going to want to search for any apartment discounts you can get.Don’t move without weighing your options. Here are nine average-priced apartment complexes around the city with specials going on right now.Starting at $1,335 | Parkwood Terrace | 1201 East Old Settlers Blvd.For a taste of Round Rock living, Parkwood Terrace is offering two weeks free on its 777-square foot, $1,335 per month apartment. These apartments have big open concept...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Kitten shower, Mimosa Fest and crawfish galore: What to do in Austin this weekend

🎨 ART04 Studio TourTour some of Austin’s diverse creatives as they open their studios. Metal Sculptor Barry George will donate part of his proceeds to the Save Our Springs Alliance.Starting at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday | Thornton Road Studios, 2309 Thornton Rd.🥃 5th annual Texas Whiskey FestivalSip your way across Texas by tasting more than 100 whiskeys, meet the people from the 36 distilleries who made them and sing along to Piano Punch dueling pianos. Tickets start at $89 and visitors must be 21 to attend.Starting 6 p.m. Friday or 5:30 p.m. Saturday | Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Death, injury and debris—should Austin kick scooters to the curb?

Corey Corleon was on a late-night scooter ride heading to Liberty on East Sixth Street about a month ago. He’d had a couple of beers earlier but says he didn’t feel buzzed and was riding in the bike lane. After that, his memory of the night ends, but witnesses saw a white truck hit him and then drive off.As a result of the crash, there was bleeding in his brain and he sustained four broken ribs. He was rushed to the hospital where he was unconscious for 16 hours. A nurse who treated him said they weren’t sure if he...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy