The City of Bristol Virginia knows it will close its landfill, due to continued foul smells coming from the site, but what is not known is when. Tuesday night, City Council heard updates on the landfill. Some of what they heard included news that it could take up to a year to collect data and perform testing, to correct the problem first, before closing the landfill. The city has until July 6 to submit a plan to the Department of Environmental Quality as to how it plans to handle the problem.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO