Delaware, OH

Pickleball becoming big dill in central Ohio

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the popularity of pickleball continues to rise across the United States, so, too, does the demand for dedicated courts. For Delawareans interested in the sport, Dave Ganim is here to help with the creation of the Pickle Shack. Located at 3218 U.S. Route 42 S., the Pickle Shack...

www.delgazette.com

Delaware Gazette

Festival makes successful return

The 47th Delaware Arts Festival was finally back. Five downtown city blocks became a giant art gallery. The art festival is an adjudged show giving out ribbons and cash prices to winning artists. This year’s judges were David Groff and Robert Bender, both Columbus College of Art and Design alumni.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he doesn’t have a conflict of interest as a new board member of an Ohio bank — that’s regulated by the administration of which Husted is a part. Despite the denial, his new side gig is likely to add to ethics questions about an administration that has already had […] The post Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Reddit Has Named This Campus Pizza Institution As The Best Pizza In Columbus

Over the course of 39 days, the Columbus subreddit has decided on the best pizza in the city. The internet is full of opinions. But it can also be a great place to gather data. Knowing where to get the best pizza in Columbus is always information that I’m interested in, so over the last month, I’ve been paying close attention to a fun activity happening on Reddit Columbus: The Columbus Pizza Showdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Little Turtle "Thumbs Down" "Save the Turtle Event"

This is your invitation to witness firsthand the site of the iconic mounded, grand boulevard being leveled! Come early to see the excavation on the 2 mounds underway now. Little Turtle residents will rally in the Little Turtle community Monday, May 23, 4 to 6PM, to show their unity to Columbus and to the Columbus City Council members of its great displeasure with the demise of the community’s grand boulevard, a 50-year piece of Columbus history, and now the roadway’s resultant traffic congestion. The boulevard mounds are being leveled and the mature trees removed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money

Some food banks are slashing the amounts of food they give people. At the same time, Ohio and many other states are sitting on enormous piles of cash, and a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine was vague last week when asked how the governor would like to use that money. The post Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

New exhibits to focus on birds, climate

SUNBURY — Two exhibits on display this summer will bring to life the incredible dynamics weather has on our lives, from food supplies to infrastructure to the natural world around us. “For the Love of Birds” is open May 28-Sept. 5 at Deer Haven Park, and the “Climate Connection” exhibit is open May 29-Sept. 5 at Shale Hollow Park.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Storms cause delays, damage in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans. Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

What's behind the teacher shortage? Central Ohio teacher weighs in

GAHANNA, Ohio — School districts in central Ohio are preparing for another year as a teacher shortage continues to leave vacancies. Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said the shortage started to show about 10 years ago and has only become more pronounced during the pandemic. “I...
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim lying in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

